Samah Dada puts a healthy spin on Bolognese sauce and brownies

Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series Samah Dada is cooking up a few of her favorite comfort foods with healthy twists. She shows us how to make meatless Bolognese sauce with hearty lentils and super fudgy brownies with creamy avocado.

When you know that you have a recipe for a pantry-staple friendly, simple to prepare pasta in your back pocket, there are few things that can go wrong. This Lentil Bolognese is one of my favorites. It's fun to use lentils in a Bolognese in the same way that you would meat, while keeping traditional elements like carrots and onions along for the ride. The result adds a plant-based twist to a traditional and iconic pasta dish.

You might be wondering — what? You put avocado in brownies? And to that I will confidently respond yes, because it was probably one of the better decisions I've ever made in my life. Avocado acts as a butter or oil replacement here, adding moistness and fudginess to the brownies, without you even knowing what is happening. If you have some avocados that have all decided to ripen at the same time, skip the guacamole and try this instead. And finally, these can be made in a blender or a food processor. We all know there's nothing better than brownies you can whip up with the push of a button.

If you like those better-for-you recipes, you should also try these: