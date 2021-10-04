IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Listen now: Oprah tells Hoda how she keeps three close friendships

Samah Dada puts a healthy spin on Bolognese sauce and brownies

When you have pantry-staple friendly, simple to prepare recipes in your back pocket, there are few things that can go wrong.

'#Cooking' host makes lentil Bolognese and avocado brownies

Oct. 4, 202105:05
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

Cookbook author, food blogger and star of TODAY All Day's #Cooking series Samah Dada is cooking up a few of her favorite comfort foods with healthy twists. She shows us how to make meatless Bolognese sauce with hearty lentils and super fudgy brownies with creamy avocado.

Lentil Bolognese
Lentil Bolognese

Samah Dada

When you know that you have a recipe for a pantry-staple friendly, simple to prepare pasta in your back pocket, there are few things that can go wrong. This Lentil Bolognese is one of my favorites. It's fun to use lentils in a Bolognese in the same way that you would meat, while keeping traditional elements like carrots and onions along for the ride. The result adds a plant-based twist to a traditional and iconic pasta dish.

Avocado Chocolate Brownies
Avocado Chocolate Brownies

Samah Dada

You might be wondering — what? You put avocado in brownies? And to that I will confidently respond yes, because it was probably one of the better decisions I've ever made in my life. Avocado acts as a butter or oil replacement here, adding moistness and fudginess to the brownies, without you even knowing what is happening. If you have some avocados that have all decided to ripen at the same time, skip the guacamole and try this instead. And finally, these can be made in a blender or a food processor. We all know there's nothing better than brownies you can whip up with the push of a button.

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 