Who doesn't love a great muffin? On the next "#Cooking" on TODAY All Day, Samah Dada remakes two classic muffin recipes with a few simple ingredient swaps. First up, she makes blueberry muffins sweetened with a touch of honey and creamy almond butter. Then she makes her version of lemon-poppy seed muffins (but they're muffin tops!) and finishes them off with a with a luscious, dairy-free glaze.

Growing up, blueberry muffins were a favorite treat of mine, but a lot of classic recipes are super sweet. My version is sweetened with just a touch of honey, which complements the juicy blueberries perfectly. These muffins are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast or a wonderful afternoon snack with a cup of coffee.

I tend to get upset when I go to a coffee shop that has subpar baked goods, so I like to remake many of the treats you might find at the bakery counter. These lemon-poppy seed muffin tops are an ode to a traditional lemon poppy seed muffin, but I've added a twist: a smooth and creamy cashew glaze (that's completely dairy free) to top it all off. I also love this recipe because you don't even need a muffin tin to make it! Genius.