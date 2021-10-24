IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Samah Dada makes easy blueberry and lemon-poppy seed muffins

Do you know the muffin man? Meet the muffin woman!
By Samah Dada

Who doesn't love a great muffin? On the next "#Cooking" on TODAY All Day, Samah Dada remakes two classic muffin recipes with a few simple ingredient swaps. First up, she makes blueberry muffins sweetened with a touch of honey and creamy almond butter. Then she makes her version of lemon-poppy seed muffins (but they're muffin tops!) and finishes them off with a with a luscious, dairy-free glaze.

Honey-Blueberry Muffins

Growing up, blueberry muffins were a favorite treat of mine, but a lot of classic recipes are super sweet. My version is sweetened with just a touch of honey, which complements the juicy blueberries perfectly. These muffins are a perfect grab-and-go breakfast or a wonderful afternoon snack with a cup of coffee.

Lemon Poppy Seed Muffin Tops with Lemon-Cashew Glaze

I tend to get upset when I go to a coffee shop that has subpar baked goods, so I like to remake many of the treats you might find at the bakery counter. These lemon-poppy seed muffin tops are an ode to a traditional lemon poppy seed muffin, but I've added a twist: a smooth and creamy cashew glaze (that's completely dairy free) to top it all off. I also love this recipe because you don't even need a muffin tin to make it! Genius.

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 