Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 26, 2019, 12:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Sam Sifton

The New York Times' food editor, Sam Sifton, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite signature "no-recipe" meals to make weeknight dinners incredibly easy, yet still delicious. He shows us how to make roasted chicken thighs with crunchy croutons and a quick, customizable fried rice.

I love this recipe because it's a simple, delicious, forgiving and endlessly adaptable chicken dish that can be customized with whatever you have on hand. The caramelized shallots and onions make the dish incredibly flavorful, too.

If you keep leftover rice in the fridge and frozen vegetables in the freezer, you'll always have dinner at your fingertips. Dress up these basics with some chopped aromatics, eggs, another protein, and you're in business.

If you like those quick and easy recipes, you should also try these: