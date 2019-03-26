Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
/ Source: TODAY
By Sam Sifton

The New York Times' food editor, Sam Sifton, is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite signature "no-recipe" meals to make weeknight dinners incredibly easy, yet still delicious. He shows us how to make roasted chicken thighs with crunchy croutons and a quick, customizable fried rice.

Chicken with Caramelized Onions and Croutons
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chicken with Caramelized Onions and Croutons

Sam Sifton

I love this recipe because it's a simple, delicious, forgiving and endlessly adaptable chicken dish that can be customized with whatever you have on hand. The caramelized shallots and onions make the dish incredibly flavorful, too.

Weeknight Fried Rice
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Weeknight Fried Rice

Sam Sifton

If you keep leftover rice in the fridge and frozen vegetables in the freezer, you'll always have dinner at your fingertips. Dress up these basics with some chopped aromatics, eggs, another protein, and you're in business.

If you like those quick and easy recipes, you should also try these:

Sam Sifton's 'No Recipe' Sloppy Joes
Nathan Congleton/TODAY
Get The Recipe

Sam Sifton's 'No Recipe' Sloppy Joes

Sam Sifton
The 'Adam Rippon' Sandwich
Get The Recipe

The 'Adam Rippon' Sandwich

Adam Rippon
Sam Sifton