Ready-made sides from Sam's Club are here to make your Thanksgiving easier

Cooking your first Thanksgiving dinner? Hoping for less time in the kitchen this year? Dining with a smaller crew due to the pandemic?

Sam's Club has you covered.

The big-box store is dropping the bulk this Thanksgiving, serving up ready-made side dishes designed to serve only four people. The delectable lineup includes green beans with garlic butter, mashed potatoes, mashed sweet potatoes with cinnamon butter and macaroni and cheese, all priced at around $5 a pound or less and available in clubs now.

Sam's Club's Mac 'n Cheese is made from cavatappi (aka corkscrew) pasta and creamy cheddar cheese. The Mashed Sweet Potatoes contain butter, cream, brown sugar and maple syrup and are topped with cinnamon butter.

And, like any good Thanksgiving side, butter's the word with both the Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and Green Beans, both of which serve up lots of comforting, seasoned goodness.

There are also reports of sides like Waldorf Salad from some clubs. On an Instagram account where Sam's Club members share their best in-club finds, @samsclubmembers, a user got up close and personal with all the ready-made offerings, sharing photos of each dish in their club's grocery section.

"Sam’s Club coming in clutch with these freshly made sides," reads the post. "Perfect for any holiday gathering. Heat them up and put them in a beautiful dish ... done and done!"

As an added bonus, with the "pick up in club" option online, it's easy to get those heat-and-serve sides and get out without navigating crowds of Thanksgiving grocery shoppers.

Sam's Club also carries sides like yeast dinner rolls, turkey gravy and cranberry-topped brie, making it a legit one-stop shop for holiday entertaining. Add in appetizers like bacon-wrapped shrimp and franks-in-a-blanket, also available in-club, and 2020 could truly be the year you're free to focus solely on the turkey.