By Sarah Jackson

Spending the weekend shopping at a big box store like Costco and BJ's can be super rewarding (so many deals!), but also super tiring when everyone else has the same idea and the checkout line feels like it's 10 miles long.

One membership-based retailer company is changing things up by completely cutting out the cashier — and it's making jaws drop.

Sam's Club will soon open a new store in Dallas, Texas, that will not have any cashiers, according to a statement by the company on Monday.

Named Sam's Club Now, the store will be 32,000-square-feet, which is approximately a quarter of the size of a standard Sam's Club store. Customers will only be able to pay using a new Sam's Club Now app that is based upon the company's Scan & Go application.

Customers will use the app to scan in the bar codes of items and pay for them — and the app will have a bunch of other features too. Although the store, which is meant to be a technology testing ground, will not have cashiers, it will have "Member Hosts."

"Think of these associates as the concierge of the club," the company said in the statement. "We'll empower them with new technology that will allow them to serve members better and faster. We've known for a long time our associates make the difference, and that won't change just because shopping preferences evolve."

The company did not mention how many cashiers are usually employed at Sam's Club locations and how many Member Hosts are expected to staff the new Sam's Club Now store.

A smart shopping list in the app will help customers keep track of their purchases. Sam's Club Now

In addition to paying with the new app, customers will be able to use it to create a shopping list and navigate the store more easily. It will even have voice search capability to help customers locate products throughout the store.

The goal of the test store is to utilize technology to put users in full control of their shopping experience.

"At its core, Sam’s Club Now will be a technology lab that doubles as a live, retail club," the company said in its statement on Monday. "It’s where we will incubate, test and refine technologies to help define the future of retail."

The app also has features to help members find the products they need throughout the store. Sam's Club Now

Another surprising feature at the store: electronic shelf labels that automatically update, which will eliminate the need to print new labels when prices change. Also, members will be able to order items for pickup from the store within one hour.

The new store will even take advantage of augmented reality to show customers new uses for different products, for example. If it feels like this is some strange version of reality, that's because it kind of is.

"We also have plans to use augmented reality to transform members’ digital carts into pirate ships," according to the company's statement. "Or maybe you'd prefer a rocket? More on that soon!"

Sam's Club didn't elaborate on its puzzling pirate ship and rocket comment, but fingers crossed that a virtual reality situation is on the horizon. Now, that could make big box shopping way more fun.

The company hasn't announced an exact opening date of Sam's Club Now, but if the test store becomes a hit, there's a good chance that a trip to the big box store will be a lot more exciting in the future.