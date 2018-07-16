Sam's Club adds Polish hot dogs to menu after Costco scraps them

share tweet pin email

A food fight over Polish hot dogs has started, and Sam's Club just scored a major victory in the hearts, and stomachs, of many consumers.

After Costco sparked a national backlash after news broke last week that the chain planned to cut the Polish frank from its food-court menu, bulk retailer rival Sam’s Club stepped in and announced it would add the item to all of its café menus.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link Couple takes engagement photos at a Costco Play Video - 0:34 Couple takes engagement photos at a Costco Play Video - 0:34

About 200 Sam’s Club locations already sell the quarter-pound Polish dogs, but now they will be offered at 99 cents each at all locations beginning July 23 “so people everywhere can get their fix,” the company said in a statement.

"You don’t have to be a Sam’s Club member to dine in the café," it noted.

"Let them eat Polish dogs" - Marie Samstoinette, probably. Polish dogs will be available at all Samâs Club cafes starting July 23 for only $0.99! pic.twitter.com/gyX9QtW0eH — Sam's Club (@SamsClub) July 12, 2018

Costco decided to scrap its Polish dog to make room for "healthier" choices, although it will continue to sell its regular all-beef frankfurter, a staple in its popular $1.50 hot dog and soda combo.

Even though Costco locations in California and other areas of the Northwest long phased out the Polish dogs — and some places elsewhere in the country never even served it in the first place — the decision to remove the Polish kielbasa prompted some anger on social media.

“You are ruining my life. I don’t want to buy polish dogs in bulk I want to buy one as I walk out the door. Why are you doing this?” one person lamented on Twitter.

Sam's club coming for that membership club polish dog crowd pic.twitter.com/pUFsmz68Ed — jon c (@jobber99) July 16, 2018

A representative from Sam's Club confirmed to TODAY Food that that company's addition of the Polish dog was indeed a direct response to Costco's removal of a Polish dog from its menu.

"Yes, Sam’s Club wanted to make sure people everywhere could get their Polish dog fix and at a great value," the company told TODAY Food.