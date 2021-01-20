Salvation Army, José Andrés are feeding the National Guard in DC for inauguration

Celebrity chef José Andrés and his food relief organization World Central Kitchen are at it again, serving up meals to the thousands of troops that have been stationed in D.C. for the inauguration. Andrés and his organization have famously stepped in during times of turmoil, including directly following the riots that took place earlier this month at the Capitol, to ensure that responders get fed, as food is often overlooked in these situations.

The Salvation Army is also in town, feeding the estimated 25,000 troops that are stationed to ensure a safe inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

On Monday, the D.C.-based chef tweeted out reports from his organization's efforts to bring meals to those working hard to protect us.

Hello 👋 from the security perimeter...Cold night in DC so @WCKitchen is delivering hot soup & sandwiches for the men & women standing watch until morning. I have met so many amazing National Guardsman—including immigrants from around the world. Good night everybody! #WeThePeople pic.twitter.com/ibuCoLQOek — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 19, 2021

"Hello from the security perimeter...Cold night in DC so @WCKitchen is delivering hot soup & sandwiches for the men & women standing watch until morning," Andrés posted on Twitter. "I have met so many amazing National Guardsman—including immigrants from around the world. Good night everybody!" he concluded, adding the hashtag #WeThePeople to his post.

Last week, he also tweeted an update on preparations at his D.C. restaurant, Jaleo, for feeding the troops ahead of Inauguration Day.

People of America! Good morning from our @WCKitchen headquarters at @Jaleo! Our WCK kitchen truck is outside cooking...and this is some of the team as we prepare meals for our @USNationalGuard & other first responders protecting DC this weekend! #ChefsForDC pic.twitter.com/Mnq18DOCOi — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please... (@chefjoseandres) January 16, 2021

"People of America! Good morning from our @WCKitchen headquarters at @Jaleo!" he tweeted on January 16. "Our WCK kitchen truck is outside cooking...and this is some of the team as we prepare meals for our @USNationalGuard & other first responders protecting DC this weekend!"

Andrés and his World Central Kitchen delivered 120 pizzas to police officers and members of the National Guard who were on duty as a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building earlier this month. He and his staff also worked late into the night preparing food for first responders. According to the Los Angeles Times, the organization had distributed about 4,000 meals by Saturday evening to troops stationed around the Capitol.

The Salvation Army was also hoping to send messages of peace by feeding the soldiers. It has been on the ground providing meals at mobile feeding units, as well as emotional support, as the troops are tasked with keeping the peace at the 59th presidential inauguration at a time of extreme division in our country.

"The Salvation Army National Capital Area Command will provide food and comfort service for national guardsmen who are safeguarding the U.S. Capitol complex ahead of next Wednesday’s inauguration," reads a statement on the organization's website, posted on Saturday. "The Salvation Army FedEx Emergency Disaster canteen, or mobile feeding unit, is positioned at the D.C. Armory complex in northeast D.C. A second disaster canteen is in place near U.S. Capitol Police headquarters."

The food served includes hot soup and beverages, fruit, snacks and bottled water. The Salvation Army emergency disaster canteens are equipped to serve 1,500 meals daily during emergency events. Kenneth Hodder, the Salvation Army’s National Commander, was on the ground in D.C. serving up meals ahead of the ceremony.

On the eve of the #Inauguration2021 I'm proud to share God's love the best way I know how, through service and prayer. Thank you to the @NationalGuard for protecting our nation's capitol. It was an honor to serve you. pic.twitter.com/P0gNcctrkZ — Commissioner Hodder (@natlcommander) January 20, 2021

"On the eve of the #Inauguration2021 I'm proud to share God's love the best way I know how, through service and prayer," Hodder tweeted Tuesday night. "Thank you to the @NationalGuard for protecting our nation's capitol. It was an honor to serve you."

Last week, a DC restaurant and some members of Congress also got in on the idea of supporting our troops with food, delivering pizza to those on the front lines as a show of thanks.