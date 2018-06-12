People are freaking out over the new salad emoji — here's why

share tweet pin email

Everybody stop what you're doing. There's been a change to the salad emoji ... and the internet can't handle it.

Well, specifically, omnivores and carnivores on the internet.

In an attempt to be more inclusive to vegans and egg-haters everywhere, Google made a minor change to its salad emoji for select Android phones. Until recently, the emoji dish contained some leafy greens, sliced tomato and a hard-boiled egg.

But now, the egg has vanished!

Google employee Jennifer Daniel took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce the "good" news.

There's big talk about inclusion and diversity at Google so if you need any evidence of Google is making this priority may I direct your attention to the ð¥ emojiâ we've removed the egg in Android P beta 2, making this a more inclusive vegan salad. pic.twitter.com/kzHY0A9ZjG — Jennifer ï¸ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

Tweeters quickly reached their (hard) boiling points.

One self-identifying carnivore claimed that the new egg-less emoji promotes unhealthy eating habits with its exclusion of the egg:

Speaking as a carnivore, I find this salad and specifically the exclusion of eggs (its most nutritious component!) deeply offensive and certainly not inclusive. Images like these foster unhealthy eating habits and disorders. Please bring back the egg. #bringbacktheegg cc @Cortes — Corine Vloet (@corinevloet) June 6, 2018

Another tweeted that to be "truly inclusive," Google would have to remove everything but the empty bowl for the sake of those allergic to tomatoes and those worried about E coli:

But to truly be inclusive, by this logic, we would need to remove the tomato as well since quite a few people are very allergic to them. Others recently quit eating lettuce for fear of E Coli. Let's make sure they are represented. Now just an empty bowl. See how this works? — David Warren (@AzWarren) June 7, 2018

Others couldn't help but comment on folks' oversensitivity to such things as cartoon phone icons:

Or that it's simply becoming too "exhausting" to be inclusive via text:

I like to use the thumbs up emoji but I canât use every skin color every time because itâs exhausting. Also afraid Iâm excluding the thumbless crowd.



Help! — Formerly the Grudge (@_ThisJustin_) June 6, 2018

Throughout the thread, countless tweeters questioned whether this was all a joke to begin with.

However, Daniel's rebuttal to the hundreds of disheveled commenters showed Google's intention was to create an emoji "more faithful to unicode's description. 'A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber.'"

Hello carnivores, vegans and everyone in between! Just want to clarify that the goal of salad emoji redesign was to create an image more faithful to unicode's description. "A bowl of healthy salad, containing lettuce, tomato, and other salad items such as cucumber." Bon appetite! — Jennifer ï¸ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

To be fair, Daniel also announced Google had also done some work on its animal emojis.

We're slowly giving some our emojis more love. Our goat is no longer so angry. The turtle really needed a hug. And we gave the Grinning Face With One Large and One Small Eye some anti-anxiety meds. pic.twitter.com/HUKQe0EeAs — Jennifer ï¸ (@jenniferdaniel) June 6, 2018

We're just happy the turtle looks a little more awake now.