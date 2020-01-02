If you've been resisting dipping into your bank account, Sabra has another way for you to dip into some cash this year.

Sure, some people watch the Super Bowl for the game but arguably the best parts about Super Bowl Sunday are the ads and the spread of appetizers and tailgating recipes. This year, for its very first Superb Bowl spot, Sabra (which is best known for its many varieties of hummus) is combining people's love of dips with their love of cash.

Enter to win $100,000 and a load of hummus during Sabra's first Superbowl ad. Sabra

Sabra's Dip. Watch. Win Sweepstakes kicks off Thursday, Jan. 2, and will culminate in five $100,000 cash prizes, plus, a "ridipulous" (Sabra's words) supply of hummus for 2020, all of which will be announced like a lottery during its commercial during Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2.

Here's how to play: The chickpea dip company will specially mark seven flavors with its sweepstakes logo and a QR code that allows customers to digitally access game pieces on its website. The key is to find the winning pieces, but people who play will have no idea which are the lucky five pieces until game day.

Every hummus lover can have up to seven chances, depending on how much dip they want to buy, since each flavor will have its own game piece.

There are seven flavors of hummus included in the sweepstakes. That means each person has seven chances to win! Sabra

The varieties in the giveaway include Classic, Roasted Red Pepper, Garlic, Supremely Spicy, Roasted Pine Nut, Olive Tapenade and Spinach Artichoke flavors.

So whether you're throwing a Super Bowl party where seven dips will come in handy or you just want to stock up on the protein-packed dip for a healthy snack, the contest is just the icing on a savory cake.

Plus, who doesn't want to kick off the decade with a giant supply of hummus?