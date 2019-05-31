Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 31, 2019, 1:05 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Dan Whalen

Food mash-up mastermind Dan Whalen is joining TODAY to share a few of his re-imagined s'mores recipes from his new cookbook "S'mores!: Gooey, Melty, Crunchy Riffs on the Campfire Classic." He shows us how to make bacon s'mores, churro s'mores (aka "schmurros") and savory s'mores with melty Brie cheese.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

The whole idea of this recipe was to make a s'more with new flavors that still held the original structure of the s'more. Changing a graham cracker with bacon but still keeping the s'more structure intact is a really cool technique.

This upgrades a s'more to a full-on dessert. The sweet sugar and warm cinnamon flavors are the perfect compliment to the melty chocolate, crisp graham cracker and gooey marshmallow.

My favorite thing about re-imagining recipes is making things that look like the original but giving them fun and crazy flavors. When you see these you instantly will think s'more but they obviously taste very different. I gave the dessert an hors d'oeuvre-style twist for a savory take on the campfire favorite.

If you like those creative s'mores recipes, you should also try these: