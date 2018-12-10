Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ryan Scott

Ryan Scott stops by TODAY to demonstrate two easy meals that aren't just incredibly tasty but they're also a breeze to clean up because he uses parchment paper and foil as cooking vessels. So put the sponge away and get cooking tonight.

Cooking fish in parchment may sound like a super fancy way to prep seafood but this method keeps it incredibly moist and cuts down on the amount of oil you need to use. I serve this dish with asparagus but other great greens like broccoli or green beans work well, too.

Aluminum foil is the secret to this succulent chicken dinner. Turn any weeknight supper into a fun, tropical feast with this flavorful Hawaiian-inspired recipe. Fresh pineapple and lime pair perfectly with salty and sweet Teriyaki sauce.

