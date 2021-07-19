Running out of lunch ideas? Samah Dada makes 2 easy, healthy lunches

Say goodbye to sad desk lunches and lame, soggy sandwiches forever. In this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," cookbook author and blogger Samah Dada shares how to make flavor-packed, healthy meals that are easy enough to make between video conference calls and hearty enough to fuel you through the day.

When a craving for something like popcorn chicken hits, instead of ordering takeout, whip up a quick batch of these vegetarian-friendly poppers made with cauliflower. Dredged in egg, breaded in gluten-free almond meal and tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven.

Similar to rice porridge or creamy risotto, oatmeal is a versatile base that absorbs savory flavors beautifully. While many people are used to adding berries or nuts to their breakfast oats, this broth-cooked comfort food is perfect for lunch or dinner — rounded out with sweet caramelized onions and peppery arugula, then topped with a creamy avocado and egg for extra protein.