Running out of lunch ideas? Samah Dada makes 2 easy, healthy lunches

When you're sick of sandwiches and salads, try flavorful cauliflower poppers and savory turmeric oatmeal.

Two quick and delicious vegetarian lunch recipes | #COOKING

July 16, 202111:26
/ Source: TODAY
By Samah Dada

Say goodbye to sad desk lunches and lame, soggy sandwiches forever. In this week's episode of TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," cookbook author and blogger Samah Dada shares how to make flavor-packed, healthy meals that are easy enough to make between video conference calls and hearty enough to fuel you through the day.

Spiced Cauliflower Poppers
When a craving for something like popcorn chicken hits, instead of ordering takeout, whip up a quick batch of these vegetarian-friendly poppers made with cauliflower. Dredged in egg, breaded in gluten-free almond meal and tossed in warm, flavorful spices, these bite-sized florets are irresistible when they come sizzling out of the oven.

"Dada Eats Love to Cook It," by Samah Dada

Savory Oatmeal with Caramelized Onions and Avocado
Similar to rice porridge or creamy risotto, oatmeal is a versatile base that absorbs savory flavors beautifully. While many people are used to adding berries or nuts to their breakfast oats, this broth-cooked comfort food is perfect for lunch or dinner — rounded out with sweet caramelized onions and peppery arugula, then topped with a creamy avocado and egg for extra protein.

Samah Dada

Samah Dada is the founder, recipe developer and photographer for her food Instagram and health and wellness-focused food and travel blog DADAEATS.  She grew up in Newport Beach, California, and spent four years in London, England, where she first became enamored by the intersection of food, travel, and culture. She started @DADAEATS  with the goal of sharing her culinary endeavors, food adventures and passion for creating indulgent yet healthy eats with her audience. 

 