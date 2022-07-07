Romy Gill cooks up Kashmiri recipes: Saffron chicken and fried lotus root

Chef and food writer Romy Gill is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite recipes from her new cookbook "On the Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh." She shows us how to make saffron-roasted chicken with a selection of homemade chutneys and relishes and crispy fried lotus root.

While visiting Kashmir, I learnt so much about the food, people and the landscape. Although I had chicken on my travels, it wasn't widely served. I had a conversation about chicken dishes with Amit and Hayat, and they said people likely cook chicken at home with the same ingredients used in the lamb or vegetarian dishes. Using this as my inspiration, when I returned to the U.K., I made a whole roasted chicken recipe using the Kashmiri spices for my family and friends to enjoy.

I fell in love with how lotus root is used in Kashmiri cooking and this preparation in particular stood out. It is a popular street food in the region and I love how satisfying the crispy texture is. Lotus root is used a lot in Kashmiri cuisine. I love these delicious delicacies, which are often served as street food. On a visit to the Hazratbal Shrine, I brought some of these back to the hotel I was staying in, to have with a cup of tea. Lotus root is readily available in Chinese and other Asian grocers. You can also find them ready sliced in the frozen section in the supermarket.

