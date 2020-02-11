Make a romantic meal of scallops and chocolate mousse for Valentine's Day

Win a $500 Sephora gift card this Valentine's Day

Feb. 11, 202004:57

/ Source: TODAY
By Eric Ripert

Chef Eric Ripert is visiting the TODAY kitchen to prepare an impossibly romantic dinner and dessert for Valentine's Day. He shows us how to make scallops in a butter white wine sauce and rich, layered chocolate treat.

Scallop Marinière
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Scallop Marinière

Eric Ripert

This recipe is simple, easy and elegant. It's a great dish for a romantic occasion like Valentine's Day.

Cocoa Chiboust
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Cocoa Chiboust

Eric Ripert

There's nothing more satisfying than a rich chocolate dessert. This recipe is luxurious and decadent.

Eric Ripert