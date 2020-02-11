Make a romantic meal of scallops and chocolate mousse for Valentine's Day

Sign up for our newsletter

Chef Eric Ripert is visiting the TODAY kitchen to prepare an impossibly romantic dinner and dessert for Valentine's Day. He shows us how to make scallops in a butter white wine sauce and rich, layered chocolate treat.

This recipe is simple, easy and elegant. It's a great dish for a romantic occasion like Valentine's Day.

There's nothing more satisfying than a rich chocolate dessert. This recipe is luxurious and decadent.

If you like those romantic recipes, you should also try these: