Romantic French recipes: Onion soup gratinée and dark chocolate lava cakes

Celebrate the most romantic day of the year the French way.
/ Source: TODAY
By Sébastien Giannini and Anina Belle Giannini

Valentine's Day is fast approaching, and love is in the air. Culinary couple chef Sébastien Giannini and food blogger Anina Belle Giannini are stopping by the TODAY kitchen to cook up a romantic meal of decadent French dishes. They show us how to make classic French onion soup with melted cheese and rich dark chocolate lava cake for dessert.

Chef Sébastien learned to cook this dish while he was working in a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Courchevel, France, at a famous ski resort. This authentic French onion soup gratinée has a delicious, fragrant broth and is perfect for cold winter nights.

I fell in love with my husband over this moelleux au chocolat. I was 23 years old and had recently started dating this handsome French chef during my university exchange to Nice, France. One evening I was waiting for Sébastien to finish his dinner shift at the L'Auberge de La Vignette Haute, a five-star hotel and medieval chateau in the village of Auribeau-sur-Siagne (close to Cannes) where he was executive chef.

Sébastien, in his pristine chef's jacket and apron, surprised me carrying a room service tray with the most tempting dark chocolate cake, strawberries and a glass of Champagne. I stuck a spoon into the top of the moelleux au chocolat and the aroma was almost as seductive as the rich chocolate interior that oozed out like slow, molten lava.

