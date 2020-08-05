How to support Feeding America and World Central Kitchen

About Feeding America

Feeding America is a network comprised of 200 member food banks which feed millions of people through over 60,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and various local organizations.

Feeding America has estimated that up to 54 million people, including 18 million children, may face hunger in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Member food banks have reported that demand is up 50%, on average, nationwide. In the month of June, Feeding America network food banks distributed 548 million meals to those in need across the country.

About World Central Kitchen

Award-winning chef José Andrés founded World Central Kitchen in 2010. It is a nonprofit dedicated to ending world hunger by providing meals to those in need after natural and economic disasters.

World Central Kitchen's COVID-19 relief response began in mid-March and the organization has since distributed 25 million fresh meals in over 300 cities and towns across the U.S. Over 2,400 restaurants are involved through WCK's Restaurants for the People program, which pays local food businesses to cook for vulnerable communities, including school children, senior citizens and unsheltered individuals.