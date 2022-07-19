Pitmaster Rodney Scott brings steak sandwiches and pork skin nachos to the cookout

South Carolinian pitmaster Rodney Scott is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summer cookout recipes from his cookbook "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day." He shows us how to make irresistible pork skin nachos and cheesy steak and onion sandwiches.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

I know you've had fried tortilla chips with cheese and hot peppers. And I know you've had stuffed potato skins. But believe me: Pork skin nachos are on another level. These are as rich as can be — and worth every calorie.

Rib-eye is by far one of my favorite cuts. I love this recipe because you can grill a fresh rib-eye steak just for this sandwich or you can use your leftovers to create this wonder, and either way it's going to be next-level delicious.

