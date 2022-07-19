IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Pitmaster Rodney Scott brings steak sandwiches and pork skin nachos to the cookout

Rodney Scott shares his secret sauces, spice rubs and more to make the best barbecue dishes.
By Rodney Scott

South Carolinian pitmaster Rodney Scott is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summer cookout recipes from his cookbook "Rodney Scott's World of BBQ: Every Day Is a Good Day." He shows us how to make irresistible pork skin nachos and cheesy steak and onion sandwiches.

Loaded Pork Skin Nachos
Jerrelle Guy
Loaded Pork Skin Nachos

Rodney Scott

I know you've had fried tortilla chips with cheese and hot peppers. And I know you've had stuffed potato skins. But believe me: Pork skin nachos are on another level. These are as rich as can be — and worth every calorie.

Steak Sandwich with Sautéed Onions
Jerrelle Guy
Steak Sandwich with Sautéed Onions

Rodney Scott

Rib-eye is by far one of my favorite cuts. I love this recipe because you can grill a fresh rib-eye steak just for this sandwich or you can use your leftovers to create this wonder, and either way it's going to be next-level delicious.

