Legendary pitmaster Rodney Scott shares his recipes for Carolina-style ribs and corn

He reveals the secret "flavor maker" in his signature rib seasoning.

By Rodney Scott

Legendary Charleston pitmaster Rodney Scott is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summer barbecue recipes. He shows us how to make Caroline-style ribs with his signature spice rub and sauce and Mexican street corn with a Southern twist.

Rodney Scott's Famous Carolina-Style Ribs
It may be a controversial ingredient, but I unapologetically use MSG in my seasoning rub. It is a flavor maker! All the savory and hot spices and seasonings in my famous rub and sauce give these tender ribs unbelievably delicious.

Rodney Scott's King Street Corn
This is a fun take on grilled Mexican street corn with a tasty twist. The crispy crumbled pork skins and cheesy Parmesan make it as unique as it is delicious.

Rodney Scott