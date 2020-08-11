Legendary pitmaster Rodney Scott shares his recipes for Carolina-style ribs and corn

Legendary Charleston pitmaster Rodney Scott is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite summer barbecue recipes. He shows us how to make Caroline-style ribs with his signature spice rub and sauce and Mexican street corn with a Southern twist.

It may be a controversial ingredient, but I unapologetically use MSG in my seasoning rub. It is a flavor maker! All the savory and hot spices and seasonings in my famous rub and sauce give these tender ribs unbelievably delicious.

This is a fun take on grilled Mexican street corn with a tasty twist. The crispy crumbled pork skins and cheesy Parmesan make it as unique as it is delicious.

