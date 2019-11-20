A former employee at a McDonald's in Canada named Cody Bondarchuk is being celebrated as the "Robin Hood of McNuggets" after admitting in a tweet on Nov. 15 that he frequently gave customers an extra McNugget in their order.

I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 16, 2019

"I worked at McDonald’s for two and a half years and I put 11 nuggets in almost every 10-piece I made,'' he wrote.

He was hailed as the hero we need — not the one we deserve.

I’m seeing a lot of comments about y’all not deserving a hero but I just wanted to say that EACH AND EVERY ONE OF YOU DESERVES THOSE BONUS NUGGETS ⭐️ — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 18, 2019

"I’d like to imagine they went home, saw the extra nug, and smiled a little,'' he tweeted.

Bondarchuk told CTV News Edmonton that he wasn't the only one hooking up customers during his time at McDonald's more than a decade ago.

"It was something that a lot of my coworkers did as well," he said. "It was really easy to overfill them without it looking weird when it was on the delivery line, and of course there are no cameras on the kitchen line."

His admission to slipping in extra McNuggets prompted others to share similar stories of adding a little extra to someone's order to make their day.

I did a similar! McDonald’s milkshakes were sposed to weigh exactly 10 3/4 oz. I made some of them 11-12 oz because I’m that kinda girl — Sexist Residue Woman (@noreallyhowcome) November 16, 2019

As a former Tim Hortons employee, the same rule always applied to boxes of Timbits (unless they were rude!) https://t.co/ilrdO4yZj4 — Sara O'Sullivan 🌻 (@SaraOSullivan) November 18, 2019

When I worked there a homeless man who came in often. My managers wouldn’t give him free food. The 1st time I saw him, I bought his food. After that, I brought an extra lunch every day, so he could keep his $. He was the reason I worked there so long. I needed to ensure he ate. — 🎀 𝐵𝓇𝒶𝓃𝒹𝓎 𝒲𝒶𝑔𝓃𝑒𝓇 🎀 (@BrandyAnnTX) November 16, 2019

In my 3 years working at a theme park, I gave people towers of soft serve on their cones, overstuffed the pulled pork sandwiches, and fit as many chips as I could into each nacho boat. Give your food service workers some appreciation, because we love you, you filthy animals. — Roughhouse Camel (@MikeKnudsen3) November 16, 2019

Glad I’m not the only one that done this. If you got 11 or 12 nuggets in your 10 piece from Burnsville McDonalds from January 2017-March 2018 then it was probably me lmao https://t.co/AlfQpF94yv — montana. (@montana8815) November 16, 2019

"Anything that's a little dig at corporate overlords is popular," he told CTV News.

There were also naysayers who complained that Bondarchuk was giving away company property for free and likened it to stealing.

Corporations are not people, thank you for coming to my TEDtalk https://t.co/1rxLVDhBEn — Cody Bondarchuk (@codybondarchuk) November 18, 2019

Bondarchuk did some rough math and figured he gave away about $1,600 of McNuggets during his time, but one commenter said the effect on the customer was "priceless."

The nuggets you “stole”: $1,600

The lasting positive impression of McDonald’s in a consumers mind and Likeliness of them returning: priceless — Liam (@LiamOlearyNL) November 16, 2019

The podcaster and political junkie has now proudly added "The Robin Hood of McNuggets" to his Twitter bio.

As for whether McDonald's will come looking for him to recoup the cost of their lost McNuggets, he should be in the clear because, as one commenter put it, "their focus is on the Hamburglar, no worries."