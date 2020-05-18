Download the TODAY app for the latest coverage on the coronavirus outbreak

Roast sweet chili salmon to make tasty tacos and veggie-packed rice bowls

Jet Tila glazes salmon with Thai sweet chili sauce and uses it to make delicious rice and veggie bowls and healthy tacos with fresh apple slaw.

Jet Tila makes salmon served 3 ways

May 18, 202004:54

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Jet Tila

Cooking every day and coming up with new dishes to keep dinner interesting can be a challenge — not to mention the never-ending dishes. Chef Jet Tila is cooking up a big batch of sweet and spicy salmon to use in different meals all week long, turning it into tacos with apple slaw and rice bowls packed with vegetables.

Sweet Chili Roasted Salmon
Jet Tila
Get The Recipe

Sweet Chili Roasted Salmon

Jet Tila

This easy, three-ingredient dish tastes like it's made of many more components. The sweet and spicy flavors of the Thai chili sauce and fresh scallions make this salmon feel fancy enough for a special occasion, but it's quick enough to make even on the busiest weeknight.

Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa
Jet Tila
Get The Recipe

Sweet Chili Salmon Tacos with Green Apple Salsa

Jet Tila

I love the combination of sweet and heat. This dish hits those satisfying notes with the sweet apple salsa and spicy salmon all wrapped up in an easy-to-eat tortilla.

Miso Salmon Rice Bowls
Jet Tila
Get The Recipe

Miso Salmon Rice Bowls

Jet Tila

I love using both crispy vegetables like cucumbers and soft, creamy veggies like roasted sweet potato cubes in this dish. The salmon adds not only flavor but also hearty protein and heart-healthy fats to balance out the meal's nutritional value. The recipe is just a guideline; it is great for deliciously clearing out your fridge with whatever's in there.

If you like those make-ahead recipes, you should also try these:

Corn, Quinoa and Feta Salad
Ryan Scott
Get The Recipe

Corn, Quinoa and Feta Salad

Ryan Scott
Leftover Pork Fried Rice
Matt Abdoo
Get The Recipe

Leftover Pork Fried Rice

Matt Abdoo
Jet Tila