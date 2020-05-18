Roast sweet chili salmon to make tasty tacos and veggie-packed rice bowls

Cooking every day and coming up with new dishes to keep dinner interesting can be a challenge — not to mention the never-ending dishes. Chef Jet Tila is cooking up a big batch of sweet and spicy salmon to use in different meals all week long, turning it into tacos with apple slaw and rice bowls packed with vegetables.

This easy, three-ingredient dish tastes like it's made of many more components. The sweet and spicy flavors of the Thai chili sauce and fresh scallions make this salmon feel fancy enough for a special occasion, but it's quick enough to make even on the busiest weeknight.

I love the combination of sweet and heat. This dish hits those satisfying notes with the sweet apple salsa and spicy salmon all wrapped up in an easy-to-eat tortilla.

I love using both crispy vegetables like cucumbers and soft, creamy veggies like roasted sweet potato cubes in this dish. The salmon adds not only flavor but also hearty protein and heart-healthy fats to balance out the meal's nutritional value. The recipe is just a guideline; it is great for deliciously clearing out your fridge with whatever's in there.

