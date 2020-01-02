Roast salmon, carrots and beets for an easy and healthy dinner

This might just become one of your favorite go-to healthy recipes in 2020.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Brian Lewis

Chef Brian Lewis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite healthy and flavorful dinner recipes for the new year. He shows us how to make roasted salmon with glazed leeks, spicy harissa carrots and earthy beets with pistachios.

Get The Recipe

Salmon with Mustard Vinaigrette and Leeks

Brian Lewis

Salmon and mustard are a classic pairing, but this recipe also adds buttery leeks to the mix. Each element is easy to prepare and brings a ton of flavor to the finished dish.

Get The Recipe

Harissa-Roasted Carrots with Spiced Yogurt

Brian Lewis

I love this recipe because it takes carrots to a whole new level. Roasting them brings out their natural sweetness, harissa adds a spicy kick and the cool creaminess of the yogurt brings it all together.

Get The Recipe

Roasted Beets with Pistachios and Ricotta Salata

Brian Lewis

This dish is a wintertime favorite of mine. I just can't resist the flavor combo of juicy beets with zesty citrus and nutty pistachios. It's a wonderful way to take this earthy vegetable to new heights.

If you like those healthy recipes, you should also try these:

Pork with Herbs au Jus
Ghazalle Badiozamani / Brittany Williams
Get The Recipe

Pork with Herbs au Jus

Brittany Williams
Steamed Purple Sweet Potatoes
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Steamed Purple Sweet Potatoes

Dan Buettner
Brian Lewis