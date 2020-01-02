Chef Brian Lewis is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his favorite healthy and flavorful dinner recipes for the new year. He shows us how to make roasted salmon with glazed leeks, spicy harissa carrots and earthy beets with pistachios.

Salmon and mustard are a classic pairing, but this recipe also adds buttery leeks to the mix. Each element is easy to prepare and brings a ton of flavor to the finished dish.

I love this recipe because it takes carrots to a whole new level. Roasting them brings out their natural sweetness, harissa adds a spicy kick and the cool creaminess of the yogurt brings it all together.

This dish is a wintertime favorite of mine. I just can't resist the flavor combo of juicy beets with zesty citrus and nutty pistachios. It's a wonderful way to take this earthy vegetable to new heights.

