Roast red beets for a week's worth of romantic meals

Beets are healthy and delicious, but their most notable quality is their deep ruby color. Their unique red pigmentation makes them perfect for infusing the most romantic color into Valentine's Day dishes. Chef Andrew Carmellini roasts a batch of brilliant crimson beets and uses them in different dishes to keep the love theme going all week long. He shows us how to oven roast beets, make beet-infused risotto and beet-filled heart-shaped ravioli.

Beets have a very long shelf life. Plus, they're affordable and healthy, and you can make just about anything with them at a moment's notice.

People are usually accustomed to having a buttery, cheesy, rich risotto. This is a different play on risotto with an earthy, sweet, vegetal layer. Plus, the shaved yellow beets add a pop of color to the plate.

Beets are great because they are super easy to work with. For Valentine's Day, this ravioli offers a festive but sweet and earthy combination of flavors.

