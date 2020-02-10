Roast red beets for a week's worth of romantic meals

Win a $500 Sephora gift card this Valentine's Day

By Andrew Carmellini

Beets are healthy and delicious, but their most notable quality is their deep ruby color. Their unique red pigmentation makes them perfect for infusing the most romantic color into Valentine's Day dishes. Chef Andrew Carmellini roasts a batch of brilliant crimson beets and uses them in different dishes to keep the love theme going all week long. He shows us how to oven roast beets, make beet-infused risotto and beet-filled heart-shaped ravioli.

Roasted Red Beets
Roasted Red Beets

Andrew Carmellini

Beets have a very long shelf life. Plus, they're affordable and healthy, and you can make just about anything with them at a moment's notice.

Beet Risotto
Beet Risotto

Andrew Carmellini

People are usually accustomed to having a buttery, cheesy, rich risotto. This is a different play on risotto with an earthy, sweet, vegetal layer. Plus, the shaved yellow beets add a pop of color to the plate.

Ravioli San Valentino
Ravioli San Valentino

Andrew Carmellini

Beets are great because they are super easy to work with. For Valentine's Day, this ravioli offers a festive but sweet and earthy combination of flavors.

Andrew Carmellini