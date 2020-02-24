Roast a meaty prime rib for a week's worth of delicious meals

It's easy to get tired of the usual weeknight meals — but why can't a Monday evening be magical? James Beard Award-winning chef, author and restaurateur Alexander Smalls is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite recipes from his new cookbook "Meals, Music, and Muses: Recipes from My African American Kitchen." He shows us how to cook prime rib roast with crawfish-onion gravy and uses the leftovers to make stone-ground grits and green beans with toasted sesame seeds.

I love making this dish for special guests on special occasions, but this recipe is also easy enough to make on almost any night of the week. It's full of drama, taste and makes a big impression.

Sesame seeds are called benne seeds in many African countries. They are used as both a main ingredient and a topping in a lot of dishes. In this recipe, they serve as a nutty seasoning for the fresh beans.

I usually like to cook my grits in a meatier stock, but it always depends on the toppings. The cooking liquid from boiled root vegetables works nicely, too. Adding leftover gravy gives these grits even more flavor and a silkier texture.

