Chef and author Andy Baraghani is joining TODAY to share a few of his favorite impressive entertaining recipes from his cookbook, "The Cook You Want to Be: Everyday Recipes to Impress." He shows us how to make glazed roast chicken and buttery rice with nori.

This chicken is inspired by the well-named "Famous Garlic Aromatic Crispy Chicken" at Wu's Wonton King in New York City. The key to the perfect texture, browned skin, and shreddable meat is starting at a super-high heat and dropping the temp the second that the bird goes into the oven. The glaze requires a few rounds of shellacking before it sticks, so, uh, stick with it. And because you have this sticky chicken skin, you need exxxxxtra crunch for textural contrast in the form of fried shallot, garlic and ginger.

My goal here is to show you how to make a perfect pot of rice — something that's simple for some cooks, and a source of kitchen insecurity for others. An ingredient as ancient as rice needs extra care and patience to reveal how special and delicious it can be. If you love your rice cooker, great, but I do believe knowing how to cook rice in the ol' pot is an essential skill to have (sorry for the peer pressure).

This rice will be perfect on its own, a little sticky and nutty, and if that's how you want to enjoy it, then leave it be. But I couldn't help myself from giving it something more in the form of nori and butter. The nori blooms in the butter and creates this vibrant deep-sea green while extracting the salty flavor of the nori into the fat. As you fold it into the rice, you'll see how each grain gets coated in the speckled butter, and then you're ready to dive in.

