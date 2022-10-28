Roast chicken and peppers and twice-baked potatoes make the ultimate game-day feast

On Sunday night, the Green Bay Packers are facing off against the Buffalo Bills. In preparation for the matchup, the TODAY Food Loves Football series is welcoming chef Sarah Gruenberg to cook up veg-heavy game-day recipes from her cookbook, "Listen To Your Vegetables: Italian-Inspired Recipes for Every Season." She shows us how to make quick roast chicken with lots of peppers and cheesy twice-baked potatoes with broccoli.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Everyone needs a go-to roasted chicken recipe. Spatchcocking is the best way to cook chicken at home because the chicken cooks so evenly, and fairly quickly too. Normally, I like roasting the chicken on a rack, but this method of cooking the bird over the peppers is insanely delicious and they steal the show!

The potato is one of the humblest foods, but it has the ability to be a superstar — especially when you add cheese and broccoli. This dish is a winner for kids of all ages and is as welcome on a holiday table as it is for a quick mid-week meal. This recipe is inspired by Jaime's Grandma Nina, who makes twice-baked potatoes every Christmas. I learned her secret of adding cream cheese, which guarantees creaminess. Use your leftover filling and either bake it off in a small dish or fold it into scrambled eggs for breakfast the next day.

