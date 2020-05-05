Ritz recalls mislabeled cheese crackers that actually contain peanut butter

Snack purveyor Mondelez has issued a nationwide recall of mislabeled Ritz crackers after discovering that select packages actually contained peanut butter instead of cheese.

“This recall is being conducted because the outer packaging indicates that the product is Cheese variety, while the individually-wrapped product contained in the package is Peanut Butter variety,” Mondelez said in a statement posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website Friday.

Mondelez has issued a voluntary recall of Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size cartons. FDA

The statement continued, saying, "People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanut may risk serious or life- threatening allergic reactions by consuming this product."

The recall applies to 21.6-ounce Ritz Cheese Cracker Sandwiches Family Size cartons stamped with the following "best when used by" dates:

18SEP20

20SEP20

28SEP20

29SEP20

30SEP20

01OCT20

02OCT20

These dates can be found on the left side of the carton. The company noted that while the outer packaging advertises these crackers as the cheese-filled variety, the individually wrapped packages inside are actually Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches (they are correctly labeled).

The cheese cracker packaging also contains an allergy advisory stating that the product “may contain peanuts.”

Mondelez added that it's recalling the product as a precaution, and said no consumers have reported any injuries or illnesses as a result of the mislabeled crackers.

Anyone who may be in possession of the recalled products should throw them away, the company said. Consumers with any concerns may also call the company's customer service line (1-844-366-1171) to learn more information about the recall.

“Corrective actions are being taken to help ensure that this issue does not recur,” Mondelez said.

This recall comes a few weeks after Conagra Brands recalled more than 130,000 pounds of Healthy Choice Chicken Power Bowls after some consumers reported finding small rocks in their frozen meals.