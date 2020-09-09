If you love Ritz Crackers, you're going to love this new ice cream

Watch out, cookies — cream just found its new match: crackers.

Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream launched its latest ice cream mashup on Wednesday, and it's reminiscent of all the sweet (or rather, salty) childhood memories we have about snack time. In the ultimate kid combo, Coolhaus partnered up with Ritz for its Crackers and Cream ice cream.

Coolhaus and Ritz Crackers teamed up for a new-but-nostalgic ice cream flavor. Coolhaus Awesome Ice Cream

The recipe isn't just plain vanilla ice cream and Ritz crackers. Instead, the folks at Coolhaus and Ritz are playing on a real '90s winner: Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The ice cream has a peanut butter base with a crispy Ritz Cracker Swirl throughout.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha

Coolhaus, the women-founded company, is known for partnering with brands to create unconventional ice cream flavors. Maybe since 2020 has thrown us plenty of curve balls, they went for something a little less controversial.

In August 2019, the creamery divided the internet when it crafted a French's Mustard ice cream. TODAY's Willie Giest and Jenna Bush Hager admitted it was better than expected, and food editor Emi Boscamp gave it two thumbs up.

Folks around the country can order a pint of the limited time flavor online at on the Coolhaus website beginning Wednesday — but only while supplies last. To receive free ground shipping, customers need to order at least six pints, starting at $72. For anyone with a serious craving, next-day air delivery is available to most states for a $30 fee.

Unfortunately, after launching Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. EST, Crackers and Cream sold out in only two hours, according to a company spokesperson.

"The team is thrilled to see fans are so excited about the launch, but definitely weren’t expecting it to sell out so fast on day one," she told TODAY. "Because of that, we are working with a secondary fulfillment center, who will be receiving more product today and the site will be restocked tomorrow (Thursday) morning."

Also, on Thursday, the brands will host a contest for fans in New York City and Los Angeles on Twitter. Residents can visit giveaway company Fooji's Twitter anytime on Thursday to get the scoop on how to win a free pint of the fast-selling flavor.