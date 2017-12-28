Ring in 2018 with yummy French onion sliders and succulent champagne squares

share tweet pin email

So it's almost 2018 and you're throwing a party. Yes, you can go the cheese plate route. But how about something a little bit different, like salad on a stick?

Chef and TODAY contributor Elizabeth Heiskell, the author of "What Can I Bring?: Southern Food for Any Occasion Life Serves Up," is here to help with ideas for drinks and apps to keep your guests fed and happy.

But as with everything, Heiskell tells Megyn Kelly TODAY, it's about making smart choices.

"It’s important to remember that just because it’s the holidays doesn’t mean its time to strap on the feed bag and go to town," she says. "It’s important to show some restraint."

Her advice: once you've eaten, back away from the buffet.

"Remember when it comes to desserts, enjoy a few but no need to sample all of them," she says. "If you have no willpower then I suggest you eat before the party so you won’t be starving when you arrive."

As for party prep, the biggest mistake most of us make is taking on too much. "Use tried and true recipes," she says.

A few of Heiskell's favorites below:

Instead of going the soup route, give burgers a French twist.

Get your guests to eat their greens with this very fun app.

It's a great blend of salty and sweet.

It’s one of the few things you can drink all day and no one will judge.

Champagne is a classic for a festive occasion. Why not serve your guest champagne in the most unexpected way!