Rick Martinez makes Mexican roast pork and pig-shaped cookies for Christmas

Chef Rick Martinez makes roast pork for Christmas dinner and chocolate-filled molasses cookies for dessert.
/ Source: TODAY
By Rick Martínez

Cooking show host, chef and cookbook author Rick Martinez is visiting the TODAY kitchen to share a couple of his favorite Mexican-inspired holiday recipes. He shows us how to make a spicy Christmas pork roast and spiced pig-shaped cookies filled with chocolate-hazelnut spread.

Pierna Navideña Enchilada (Spicy Christmas Pork Roast)
Rick Martinez

This recipe is so rich and festive. It's spicy with the flavors of Mexico, and the sweetness and warming spices make it taste like the holidays.

Marranitos (Mexican Gingerbread Pigs)
Rick Martinez

These cookies are fun and festive, inside and out. Hidden in the middle of these little piggy shaped molasses cookies are warming spices and a gooey chocolate-hazelnut surprise. They're everything you love about a soft gingerbread cookie but stuffed with chocolaty goodness.

