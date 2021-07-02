Rich, buttery and sweet: These pecan pie recipes have it all

On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada teams up with chef Samantha Seneviratne to share some delicious vegan recipes made from nuts. First, Samah shares her favorite mini pecan pies, then Samantha whips up a maple nut tart that goes beautifully with any dessert spread. Trust us, it's easy to go nuts for these sweet treats!

We all know that food can be much cuter in mini form,and these little pecan pies are no exception. The filling is sweet and chewy, plus it's the perfect complement to the cookie-like crust it sits on top of.

Anyone who loves pecan pie will fall for this rich, caramelized tart that's incredibly delicate and sweet, it's a perfect option to serve year-round. The flaky, butter crust holds the filling, which takes a fun spinoff from classic pecans and works well with any type of nuts you prefer.