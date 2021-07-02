IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Rich, buttery and sweet: These pecan pie recipes have it all

Samah Dada is joined by Samantha Seneviratne in the latest "#Cooking" to whip up their favorite nutty desserts.
By Erica Chayes Wida

On TODAY All Day's "#Cooking," food blogger and cookbook author Samah Dada teams up with chef Samantha Seneviratne to share some delicious vegan recipes made from nuts. First, Samah shares her favorite mini pecan pies, then Samantha whips up a maple nut tart that goes beautifully with any dessert spread. Trust us, it's easy to go nuts for these sweet treats!

Mini Vegan Pecan Pies
Mini Vegan Pecan Pies

Samah Dada

We all know that food can be much cuter in mini form,and these little pecan pies are no exception. The filling is sweet and chewy, plus it's the perfect complement to the cookie-like crust it sits on top of.

Maple Nut Tart
Maple Nut Tart

Samantha Seneviratne

Anyone who loves pecan pie will fall for this rich, caramelized tart that's incredibly delicate and sweet, it's a perfect option to serve year-round. The flaky, butter crust holds the filling, which takes a fun spinoff from classic pecans and works well with any type of nuts you prefer.

