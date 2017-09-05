share tweet pin email

There's always room for Jell-O! And, apparently, there's always room for SpaghettiOs, too.

But are they supposed to be eaten together?

Many of us had childhoods in which most of our core diet items ended in a capitalized "O." We accept that. But some people don't appear ready to let go of the retro cuisine of our youths.

That may explain the popularity of a video published in August on YouTube by Shared Food, which has gone viral since it went on Facebook at the end of the month. Behold the Retro SpaghettiOs gelatin mold:

The recipe is quite simple: add two cans of condensed tomato soup to water and some unflavored gelatin (it has no taste, but will make the mold hold its shape), and SpaghettiOs. Then, just place the mixture into a round mold and chill. Take it out of the fridge and — for the finishing touch — arrange a forest of Vienna sausages at the center, and serve.

Full recipe here.

The video has since received over 12 million views on Facebook (and, we reckon, 11.9 million "eews"). We can't bear the idea of eating SpaghettiOs cold but we can't quite envision this dish surviving if it was heated up first. So should it be eaten at all?

The dish is garnering plenty of mixed reactions across social media.

Just saw a video for how to make spaghetti-o-jello and i am feeling attacked why would someone do that — Theresa Bolog (@thebolo11) September 4, 2017

If you're one of those people who is sharing the videos of spaghetti jello on Facebook, just know that you're also the worst kind of human. — Anna Broadaway (@annabroadaway) September 4, 2017

Is that a legit jello mold made of Spaghettios bc if so, y'all are for real. Whoa. — Bridget Bray (@Bridget_Bray) September 1, 2017

Still, there's got to be some diehard SpaghettiOs fans who think it's delish.

Perhaps this select group of people are also fond of the retro recipes found at the Gallery of Regrettable Food. Either way, we'd like to know just who those folks are. So we can make sure we never invite them to potluck!

Follow Randee Dawn on Twitter.