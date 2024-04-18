Wendy’s celebrates Fridays with free fries for the rest of the year

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

This year, Fridays will sound much more like, “Fries? Yay!”

On April 17, Wendy’s announced customers can score any size of the chain’s fries with Friday purchases for the remainder of 2024. The deal launches April 19 and applies to orders made on the Wendy’s app.

This means that you can kick off your “Tortured Poet’s Department” listening party tomorrow with free fries — something that isn’t lost on the burger chain that loves to throw shade.

“Wendy’s knows all too well that some of those other guys’ cold, soggy fries just won’t cut it,” a Wendy’s spokesperson tells TODAY.com. “Fans can enjoy a pick-me-up after a tortured night of memorizing new music and head into the weekend with Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Fries!”

For each of the year's 37 free-fry Fridays, customers can open up the Wendy’s app to find the weekly deal, which can be redeemed in-restaurant or on a mobile order. Folks who don't yet have access can sign up directly on the app or create an account on the Wendy’s website.

Looking for something to go with your fries? The chain welcomed its newest Frosty innovation in March — the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty — based on the classic ice cream treat. The new citrusy dessert follows several other icy treats to hit the chain, including 2023’s Pumpkin Spice Frosty and Frosty Cream Cold Brew, and 2022’s Peppermint Frosty and Strawberry Frosty.