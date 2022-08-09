Wendy’s is adding french toast sticks to its breakfast menu

When you think of Wendy’s, many classic items come to mind: square-shaped patties, cheese-topped chili and of course the famous Frosty. Now, Wendy’s is venturing into something all-new for the fast-food juggernaut: the sugary side of breakfast.

On August 9, Wendy’s announced that it’s celebrating the back-to-school season with the addition of Homestyle French Toast Sticks with Syrup Dip to its breakfast menu. Launching nationwide August 15, the new addition to Wendy’s breakfast lineup is the first sweet treat to be added to its relatively new breakfast offerings.

“Our Homestyle French Toast Sticks strike a perfect note of nostalgia and bring even more morning flavor to our menu — this time with something sweet,” said Carl Loredo, Wendy’s chief marketing officer in a press release. Loredo may have been talking about a sweet item, but he added something a little spicy about the competition. “From day one, we launched our breakfast offering to save fans from the boring and bland morning options that exist at some of our competitors, and we’ve done just that.”

Wendy's new Homestyle French Toast Sticks come in a variety of size options. Courtesy Wendy's

Wendy’s said its Homestyle French Toast Sticks pair a “soft, custardy interior and crisp, golden-brown crust with delicious notes of vanilla” with a new syrup dip with “notes of maple” that complements the sticks’ flavor profile, according to the company.

This new menu addition comes in a variety of size options, including a 4-piece or 6-piece option to be enjoyed a la carte or a 6-piece combo that comes with Wendy’s Seasoned Potatoes and a beverage.

The brand new Homestyle French Toast Sticks menu item joins options that were first available at Wendy’s first breakfast menu launch in 2020. These items included the Breakfast Baconator, the Frosty-ccino (which is a Frosty-inspired coffee drink) and the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit.

Prices will vary by location but the starting price is $2.79 for a four-piece a la carte option. Courtesy Wendy's

Earlier this year, Wendy’s added heat to the chicken biscuit option to create the Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit, a fried chicken cutlet doused with a habanero pepper hot honey sauce on a buttermilk biscuit, the first new menu addition since its 2020 launch.

Wendy’s said prices will vary by location but the starting price is $2.79 for a four-piece a la carte option and will range up to $6.19 for the six-piece combo that includes seasoned potatoes and a drink. Wendy’s Homestyle French Toast Sticks will soon be available in-restaurant and via the Wendy’s app beginning Monday, but there are already fans circling on social media in advance of the drop.

“Omg, French toast sticks at @Wendys I’m all for it,” said one Twitter user.

“Wendy’s got French Toast sticks, they have officially taken first in the breakfast game.” said another Twitter user.

A third Twitter user stated what is seemingly the overarching sentiment by folks on social media and said, “finally.”

