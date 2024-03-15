Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are teaming up to open restaurant in Kansas City

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are taking their partnership off the field and into the restaurant world.

On March 14, Noble 33, a global hospitality group, announced a collaboration with Super Bowl champs Mahomes and Kelce for the launch of a new modern steakhouse in Kansas City called 1587 Prime. The restaurant’s name is inspired by Mahomes’ and Kelce’s jersey numbers and set to open in early 2025.

A rendering of 1587 Prime’s dining room. Courtesy Noble 33

1587 Prime will be take up nearly 10,000 square feet and two floors of the Loews Hotel Kansas City. Mahomes said in a press release that he and Kelce partnered with Noble 33, which was founded by Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, after becoming fond of the group’s other concepts.

“Travis and I have become frequent visitors of Noble 33 restaurants in other cities so it only made sense to bring something special to our own community in Kansas City,” said Mahomes.

“We’re excited to be a part of this journey with Noble 33 to create a one-of-a-kind dining experience, and what better place to start than our very own, Kansas City,” Kelce added in the same release.

A rendering of the 1587 Prime’s bar space. Courtesy Noble 33

1587 Prime will have multiple private dining rooms in addition to a meat display and chef’s kitchen with “hyper-subtle nods” to Mahomes and Kelce’s accomplishments on the field. Noble 33 said the restaurant’s wine collection will be one of the largest in Missouri.

Berman said they are honored to work with “two icons of the game” to “create an unforgettable dining experience for Kansas City and beyond.”

Noble 33 owns and operates several restaurants in cities across the country like Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas and Scottsdale, as well as international locations in Toronto and London.

In addition to opening 1587 Prime, the group says it’s “undergoing global expansion” with seven restaurants slated to open in the next 18 months.

No word yet on what the menu will look like, but fans can follow the 1587 Prime Instagram for updates.