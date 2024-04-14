23 Tax Day food deals to help you make the most of your refund

Paying taxes? Not so fun. Cashing in on some food deals? Delightful! Whether you're expecting a fat refund check or owe money this year, we all win when restaurants and food brands serve up sweet discounts on Tax Day.

Below, you'll find a few of our favorite offers this year.

Arby's

Arby’s is giving away free sandwiches to rewards members on Tax Day. The deal is part of the chain’s Free Sandwich Month promotion.

Here’s how it works: Each week in April, rewards members will get an offer for one free sandwich of any variety. It can be redeemed online or on the Arby’s app with any purchase.

Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

Participating Anthony’s locations will offer dine-in customers 15% off their whole order when they mention the deal at the register.

BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse

Whether you order delivery or takeout, you can save big at BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse on April 15. Simply use the code 10OFF40 to get $10 off of a $40 purchase.

BurgerFi

Participating BurgerFi locations will offer customers 15% off their dine-in order when they mention the promotion at the register.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen rewards members can save $10 on any $40 order on April 15 when they dine in or order takeout. The offer is valid at most company-owned locations, except those in Hawaii.

Copper Cow Coffee

On April 15, Copper Cow Coffee is running a sale for Tax Day. Customers can use the code TAXDAY to save 14% on orders sitewide.

Dave & Buster's

Dave & Buster's has two deals valid on Tax Day.

When you buy an adult food item for $11.99 or more, you'll get a free kids meal and a $5 Power Card. Between April 15 — 28, the chain is also offering customers 50% off all food when they join the D&B Rewards program.

Fazoli’s

Fazoli’s customers can get six free breadsticks when they spend $5 or more at participating locations on Tax Day using the code Tax24.

Great American Cookies

When you purchase one chocolate chip cookie cake slice, you'll get another for free at participating Great American Cookies locations in-store on April 15.

Grimaldis Coal Brick-Oven Pizzeria

Participating Grimaldi’s locations are giving customers $10.40 off a $30 purchase on April 15. The offer is valid on dine-in, online and to-go orders, simply use the code TAXDAY24 to cash in on the deal.

The offer can’t be combined with other deals and isn’t valid at New York, New Jersey, Flagstaff, Arizona, or Las Vegas Palazzo locations.

GourmetGiftBaskets.com

Through May 15, TODAY.com customers can get 30% off at GourmetGiftBaskets.com using the code TODAYTAX. The offer excludes flowers and same-day deliveries.

Grubhub

On Tax Day, Grubhub customers can get $15 off delivery orders over $25. The first 1,000 diners to use the code TAXBREAK on qualifying orders will score the deal.

Kona Ice

On Tax Day, Kona Ice will host its annual “National Chill Out Day” and offer free cups of shaved ice at multiple areas across the country. You can find a list of locations here.

Krystal

Krystal is running a buy one, get one free offer on its burgers for Tax Day. Simply place an online order and use the code BOGOKRYSTAL to score the deal. There's a limit of five free burgers per order.

Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette rewards members can get a free pastry when they buy any drink on April 15 at participating U.S. locations. The offer is limited to one per order.

Peter Piper Pizza

Peter Piper Pizza is serving a Double Up deal (aka two large, one-topping pizzas for $25.99) on Tax Day.

Pokeworks

To celebrate the end of tax season Pokeworks is giving customers a free scoop of avocado on any regular or large poke bowl on April 15 at participating locations.

Potbelly

Want a free original sandwich at Potbelly? You can get one on April 15 when you buy any original or big-sized sandwich. Just use the code BOGO in the Potbelly app or website.

Round Table Pizza

Round Table Pizza is serving up a deal of 15% off orders of $40 or more at participating locations on Tax Day.

Shipley Do-Nuts

When loyalty members buy one half-dozen box of doughnuts at Shipley Do-Nuts on April 15, they'll get another for free.

Sugarwish

Sugarwish is giving TODAY.com readers $8 off their order using the code TODAY8 on Tax Day.

Which Wich

Which Wich customers can get $2 off any sandwich on Tax Day in-store, in the chain's app or online using the code taxday at participating locations. The offer can't be combined with other deals.

White Castle

Want 15% off your White Castle order? You got it! To celebrate Tax Day, the fast-food chain is slashing the price of orders for customers. For online orders, use the code WC15OFF.