Taco Bell unveils new value menu with 10 items under $3

Taco Bell is helping out those of us with a New Year’s resolution to save a little cash.

Starting Jan. 11, the Tex-Mex chain will offer a “revitalized” Cravings Value Menu, which includes a total of 10 different menu items for $3 or less at participating Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. In addition, it’s debuting a new and permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box.

Taco Bell’s new Cravings Value Menu

The new Cravings Value Menu features four vegetarian items and six brand-new menu items. It’s available to diners in-store, in the drive-thru or via the app or website. Here are all the offerings:

Cheesy Roll Up: This vegetarian item features a flour tortilla filled with a three-cheese blend for $1.19.

Spicy Potato Soft Taco: This vegetarian item features a flour tortilla filled with crispy potato bites, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and creamy chipotle sauce for $1.29.

Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito: This vegetarian item features a flour tortilla filled with refried beans, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce and creamy jalapeño sauce for $1.49.

Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes: This vegetarian item features potato bites topped with reduced-fat sour cream and nacho cheese sauce for $2.49.

Double Stacked Taco: This new item features a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce and cheddar cheese, which is wrapped in a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce, all for $1.99.

Stacker: This new item features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce an three-cheese blend, layered together in a tortilla, for $2.19.

Cheesy Double Beef Burrito: This new item features double the seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, three-cheese blend and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped in a tortilla for $2.79.

3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt: This new item features grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce and a three-cheese blend, folded into a flatbread for $2.29.

Chicken Enchilada Burrito: This new item features grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, a three-cheese blend and reduced-fat sour cream, wrapped up in a tortilla for $2.49.

Loaded Beef Nachos: This new item features nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole for $2.99.

Taco Bell’s Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box

Taco Bell touts itself as “the go-to destination for vegetarians and flexitarians,” and backs up that claim by launching the new and permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box.

Available only via the Taco Bell app and its website for $5.99, the Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings Box offers customers the choice of a specialty item, classic item, side and drink to create their own personalized vegetarian meal. These are the options:

Specialty Item: Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa or Cheese Quesadilla

Classic Item: Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco or Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito

Side: Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cinnamon Twists or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes

Drink: The choice of one medium fountain drink

Members of the chain’s loyalty program can save their customizations for easy reordering in the future.