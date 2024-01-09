IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Taco Bell unveils new value menu with 10 items under $3

One of the items on the “revitalized” Cravings Value Menu is only $1.19.
The Cravings Value Menu is available starting Jan. 11.
By Joseph Lamour

Taco Bell is helping out those of us with a New Year’s resolution to save a little cash.

Starting Jan. 11, the Tex-Mex chain will offer a “revitalized” Cravings Value Menu, which includes a total of 10 different menu items for $3 or less at participating Taco Bell locations, while supplies last. In addition, it’s debuting a new and permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box.

Taco Bell’s new Cravings Value Menu

The new Cravings Value Menu features four vegetarian items and six brand-new menu items. It’s available to diners in-store, in the drive-thru or via the app or website. Here are all the offerings:

  • Cheesy Roll Up: This vegetarian item features a flour tortilla filled with a three-cheese blend for $1.19.
  • Spicy Potato Soft Taco: This vegetarian item features a flour tortilla filled with crispy potato bites, lettuce, shredded cheddar cheese and creamy chipotle sauce for $1.29.
  • Cheesy Bean & Rice Burrito: This vegetarian item features a flour tortilla filled with refried beans, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce and creamy jalapeño sauce for $1.49.
  • Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes: This vegetarian item features potato bites topped with reduced-fat sour cream and nacho cheese sauce for $2.49.
  • Double Stacked Taco: This new item features a crunchy taco shell filled with seasoned beef, fiesta strips, lettuce and cheddar cheese, which is wrapped in a soft tortilla with nacho cheese sauce, all for $1.99.
  • Stacker: This new item features seasoned beef, nacho cheese sauce an three-cheese blend, layered together in a tortilla, for $2.19.
  • Cheesy Double Beef Burrito: This new item features double the seasoned beef, seasoned rice, nacho cheese sauce, fiesta strips, three-cheese blend and reduced-fat sour cream, all wrapped in a tortilla for $2.79.
  • 3-Cheese Chicken Flatbread Melt: This new item features grilled chicken, creamy chipotle sauce and a three-cheese blend, folded into a flatbread for $2.29.
  • Chicken Enchilada Burrito: This new item features grilled chicken, seasoned rice, red sauce, a three-cheese blend and reduced-fat sour cream, wrapped up in a tortilla for $2.49.
  • Loaded Beef Nachos: This new item features nacho chips topped with seasoned beef, beans, nacho cheese sauce, red sauce, reduced-fat sour cream and guacamole for $2.99.

Taco Bell’s Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box

Taco Bell's Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings BoxTaco Bell

Taco Bell touts itself as “the go-to destination for vegetarians and flexitarians,” and backs up that claim by launching the new and permanent Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings-Box.

Available only via the Taco Bell app and its website for $5.99, the Veggie Build-Your-Own-Cravings Box offers customers the choice of a specialty item, classic item, side and drink to create their own personalized vegetarian meal. These are the options:

  • Specialty Item: Black Bean Crunchwrap Supreme, Black Bean Chalupa or Cheese Quesadilla
  • Classic Item: Bean Burrito, Spicy Potato Soft Taco or Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito
  • Side: Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cinnamon Twists or Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes
  • Drink: The choice of one medium fountain drink

Members of the chain’s loyalty program can save their customizations for easy reordering in the future.

Joseph Lamour

Washington, D.C. native Joseph Lamour is a lover of food: its past, its present and the science behind it. With food, you can bring opposites together to form a truly marvelous combination, and he strives to take that sentiment to heart in all that he does.