How to get a free taco from Taco Bell during the World Series

Taylor Swift might be inspiring her fans to watch football for the first time, but Taco Bell has a contest that just might make you tune in to a baseball game this season. Because, well, free tacos.

On Oct. 5, Taco Bell in partnership with MLB announced the return of its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promo for baseball’s World Series, which starts on Oct. 27. The first player to steal a base will be dubbed this year’s “Taco Hero,” scoring free tacos for Taco Bell Rewards Members nationwide.

There will also be the opportunity to win “Taco Bell for Life” in the form of a $15,000 digital gift card. That’s a lot of Mexican Pizzas and Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce.

This year’s Taco Hero will join an acclaimed roster of players, including 2022’s Taco Hero Kyle Schwarber and many more which can be peeped on Topps, the trading card company sponsoring the grand prize.

Leading up to the 2023 World Series, the biggest steal of the season comes with the opportunity to win “Taco Bell for Life,” awarded as a $15,000 digital gift card. That’s approximately 7,537 orders of Rolled Chicken Tacos, if you’re wondering.

A TacoFractor card for Mookie Betts, who is a past Taco Hero for 2018 and 2020. The card is part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. Taco Bell

The contest works in the world of trading cards: A limited-edition run of Topps TacoFractor cards are hidden at random within Topps Chrome and Cosmic Chrome packs that are already in circulation. Fans who have a TacoFractor card of the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series could score that $15,000 digital gift card grand prize.

Additionally, holders of a TacoFractor Wild Card could win if the first player who steals a base during the 2023 World Series isn’t featured on any other TacoFractor card.

A TacoFractor wild card, part of Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion. Taco Bell

To claim the prize, TacoFractor card holders with 2023’s Taco Hero can open a redemption claim through a Topps account — which you will have to create — and confirm the legitimacy of the card by mailing it in for verification. (Make sure you get tracking on that!)

Taco Bell Rewards Members can score free cards

On Oct. 10, 2,112 verified Taco Bell Rewards Members will have first-come, first-served access to a Tuesday Drop on the Taco Bell app, which features a limited chance to get a Topps Chrome or Cosmic Chrome pack for free. It opens at 10 a.m. PT.

“Showing up for our fans at the intersection of sports and culture is a part of the Taco Bell DNA and continues to be important for us,” said Taylor Montgomery, Taco Bell’s U.S. chief marketing officer, in a press release. “That’s exactly why we wanted to knock this year’s ‘Steal a Base, Steal a Taco’ promotion out of the park.”

Taco Bell and baseball fans can also score big without a lucky card. Rewards Members can submit their Taco Hero prediction in-app until 11:59 p.m. PT on Oct. 26, the night before the Fall Classic begins.

Folks who successfully predict the Taco Hero of 2023 will be rewarded with a Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco and a medium fountain drink as a bonus. Fans have 10 days after the stolen base to claim these offers in the Taco Bell app.

Taco Bell’s home run of a contest comes fresh on the heels of its National Taco Day celebration, in which on Oct. 3 and Oct. 4 the chain revived its popular Taco Lover’s Pass.

It also debuted a brand-new breakfast item: the Breakfast Taco, made with scrambled eggs and the choice of sausage, bacon or crispy breakfast potatoes and finished with a layer of shredded cheddar cheese. The morning dish will start being sold across the U.S. starting Oct. 12 for $1.49.