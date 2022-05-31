Taco Bell has run out of its Mexican Pizza — Here's what happens now

There’s a shortage of Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza.

Just weeks after the popular item returned to the menu, the fast-food restaurant announced that it has run out of ingredients to make its beloved pizza.

“Turns out we underestimated how many of you love Mexican Pizza. 7x more than we expected, to be exact,” Taco Bell tweeted on its official account on Tuesday. “We are working as fast as we can to restock Mexican Pizza ingredients.”

The company added that they will “need some time to replenish” their supplies, before confirming that when it comes back they “promise it’s here to stay.”

Additionally, on their website, Taco Bell shared more insight into the situation.

“Our fans’ love is all consuming, and they’re consuming all the Mexican Pizzas,” their website read, adding that replenishing their ingredients is “taking longer than we’d like.”

The company noted that the shortage was unexpected and they are taking the necessary steps to support the team members and guests at their restaurants. Taco Bell will keep their guests updated on the Mexican Pizza’s return and that its “permanent residency on the Taco Bell menu” is expected in the fall.

In a separate letter to fans, and obtained by TODAY, Taco Bell expressed in part, "Our restaurant teams trained weeks for what we knew would be a big return. We just didn’t realize how big. One fan’s order included 180 Mexican Pizzas. A Roseville, California, restaurant sold over 1,000 in one day. Demand was more than seven times than it was the last time it was on our menu.”

“Mexican Pizza fans from around the country came together. To celebrate. To reminisce. And to eat! You just happened to eat them all,” the company joked. “We knew you loved the Mexican Pizza. We just didn’t know how many of you loved the Mexican Pizza. Now, we need a lot more Mexican Pizzas, and that’s exactly what we’ll get.”

The cult-favorite item was removed from the menu in 2020, before it was announced that it would be returning on May 19. The dish includes two fried flour tortillas with ground beef and refried beans inside, and is topped with pizza sauce, a three-cheese blend and fresh diced tomatoes. It can also be customized for vegetarian guests.

Mexican Pizza is so popular that Taco Bell was even planning to host a musical event titled, “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” on TikTok on May 26. However, last week it was postponed in light of recent events.

But when it does happen, it will be a star-studded soirée with appearances by long-time Taco Bell and Mexican Pizza lover Dolly Parton, Doja Cat and TikToker Victor Kunda.

Written by Hannah Friedman, with original music by Grammy award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the production is described as a “satirical musical about the ‘harrowing’ story of those who fought to bring back the Mexican Pizza.”

