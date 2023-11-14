Taco Bell debuts new cheesy fry dish and and subscription service

Thanks to Taco Bell, this holiday season is gearing up to be the cheesiest one yet.

On Nov. 14, Taco Bell announced an exciting addition to its menu — Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries — as well as a new way to enjoy it all month. Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass allows Taco Bell rewards members to get their Nacho Fries fix “more often, for more value,” according to the chain.

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass. Taco Bell

Taco Bell’s subscription concept was first introduced in 2022 with the Taco Lover’s Pass, with which customers could score one taco each day for 30 consecutive days via the chain’s app. The new fry-based subscription service comes after the chain’s Taco Lover’s Pass returned for National Taco Day in early October.

Rewards members can purchase the Nacho Fries Lover’s Pass exclusively through the Taco Bell app for $10 from now until Dec. 4. With the purchase of the pass, they can score an order of regular Nacho Fries for 30 days straight.

Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries

Taco Bell is also debuting its latest cheesy innovation: Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries.

Starting Nov. 16, fans can score Taco Bell’s mashup of Nacho Fries with a classic grilled cheese. The dish features fried potatoes topped with a grilled blend of mozzarella, Monterey pepper jack and cheddar cheeses as well as marinated and grilled steak and a drizzle of Taco Bell’s Nacho Cheese and Chipotle sauces. Fans can also order a spicy version of the fries that features jalapeños. It will be sold for $4.99 for a limited time only, while supplies last.

Taco Bell’s Grilled Cheese Nacho Fries. Taco Bell

“It’s where crispy, golden fries meet the indulgent embrace of grilled cheese, representing a harmonious fusion of two beloved platforms that consistently deliver on delicious,” reads a press release from Taco Bell.

This year, Taco Bell has been on a bit of a cheese-based roll (a cheese wheel, perhaps). In addition to bringing back Nacho Fries in April, the chain also introduced Nacho Fries with Vegan Nacho Sauce, its first-ever vegan nationwide menu item, in September.

And in July, Taco Bell launched its Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, a menu item inspired by the popular Mexican dish quesabirria. The limited-time menu item came with a new protein offering: slow-braised, shredded beef, as well as two dips: a warm nacho cheese sauce and Taco Bell’s zesty red sauce (which sounds like it would be very good on these new fries — just saying!).