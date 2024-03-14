Taco Bell debuts 5 new menu items for chicken fans

Rather than beefing up its menu, Taco Bell is packing it with poultry.

On March 14, Taco Bell announced its new Cantina Chicken Menu, which includes five new menu items featuring slow-roasted chicken. The full menu will be available to everyone March 21, but select items are now available to Taco Bell rewards members.

This move comes after just announcing more than a dozen new menu items and collaborations, including Chicken Nuggets, a Cheez-It Crunchwrap and Baja Blast Gelato, in February.

Taco Bell has new ingredients

Taco Bell is debuting a new preparation of chicken — called “Cantina Chicken” — that’s been slow-roasted with a savory seasoning made of Mexican spices including garlic, onions and a variety of chilies.

A packet of the new Avocado Verde Salsa, which features tomatillos, green chili peppers and avocado pulp, will come with every item on the new menu.

Additional ingredients coming to the chain include shredded purple cabbage, fried white corn tortilla shells and pico de gallo.

Taco Bell’s new Cantina Chicken Menu. Courtesy Taco Bell

What’s on the Cantina Chicken Menu?

There are five new, chicken-filled items, and a pair of them are available a little early to Taco Bell rewards members. They will all be available at participating U.S. Taco Bell locations while supplies last. In other words, they’re not permanent fixtures on the menu.

Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco ($6.49): Available starting March 14 to rewards members, this item features Cantina Chicken, Creamy Jalapeño Sauce and a 3-cheese blend, is coated with a layer of grilled cheese on the outside, and served with Avocado Verde Salsa.

Cantina Chicken Quesadilla ($6.49): Available starting March 14 to rewards members, this item features Cantina Chicken inside of a flour tortilla with a layer of 3-cheese blend and Creamy Chipotle Sauce. It is "crisped up to perfection" with grilled cheese on the outside and served with guacamole, reduced-fat sour cream and Avocado Verde Salsa.

Cantina Chicken Soft Taco ($2.99): Available starting March 18 to rewards members, this item features Cantina Chicken, Avocado Ranch Sauce, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, and is served with Avocado Verde Salsa.

Cantina Chicken Burrito ($5.99): Available starting March 18 to rewards members, this item features a double portion of Cantina Chicken, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, Creamy Chipotle Sauce, cheddar cheese and pico de gallo, and is served with Avocado Verde Salsa.

Cantina Chicken Bowl ($7.99): Available starting March 18 to rewards members, this item features seasoned rice, Cantina Chicken, black beans, iceberg lettuce, shredded purple cabbage, Avocado Ranch Sauce, reduced-fat sour cream, pico de gallo, guacamole, cheddar cheese and Avocado Verde Salsa.

Free taco deal

To celebrate its new menu, Taco Bell is offering rewards members who signed up before Feb. 9 one free Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco, which will be added to their accounts on March 21. The offer can be used until April 4.

But don’t fret, late arrivals: Anyone who joined Taco Bell Rewards after the cutoff time will have the option to choose a Cantina Chicken Crispy Taco as their free welcome reward.