Taco Bell is testing a tostada served on a giant Cheez-It

Once again, the world has rallied around a concept that deserves our undivided attention: snack food synergy.

Taco Bell and Cheez-It have partnered to test out an innovation in fast-food flavor: the Big Cheez-It Tostada. Featuring a Cheez-It 16 times its original size, the menu item places the giant cracker under a hill of seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. The item also is topped with a dollop of reduced-fat sour cream because you have to cut back somewhere, of course. This item only cost $2.49, meaning you can fund a cheesy feast for a family of four for just about $10.

“There are few things that everyone can agree on … but the iconic flavors from Taco Bell menu items and Cheez-It snacks appeal to all,” Liz Matthews, chief of food innovation for Taco Bell, said in a press release. We concur.

Taco Bell's Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme Taco Bell

In addition to its new tostada item, Taco Bell also is taking that embiggened Cheez-It to adorn another one of its signature treats.

The Big Cheez-It Crunchwrap Supreme is all its title implies, tucking that big ol' Cheez-It (in place of the typical tostada shell) inside a grilled tortilla and surrounding it with beef, nacho cheese sauce, sour cream, lettuce and tomato to form a bundle of bliss you can easily carry with you on a walk through the park with loved ones, or even a jog. This digital exclusive can be purchased for $4.29 through the Taco Bell website and mobile app.

Reaction to the news has been almost universally positive — if not tinged with a little bit of delicious desperation. Users across the country are already clamoring to try to this cheesy, beefy bounty, but, for now, it's only available at one single location in Irvine, California.

“Words cannot express how badly I want this to succeed,” one person tweeted.

“I’ve never seen the teen more enthusiastic than describing the Taco Bell Cheez-it Crunchwrap to me this morning,” said another Twitter user with excited progeny.

"Test this out everywhere RIGHT NOW," someone commented on Taco Bell's Instagram.

TODAY Food reached out to Taco Bell to see if it the new items are getting the love that we believe they deserve, and according to the fast-food chain, early response has been thrillingly positive. As to whether there are any plans on expanding the items to more stores around the country, that remains to be seen.

“As with any test item, there’s no guarantee it will be available nationwide, but when it comes to Taco Bell innovation, we never say never,” a Taco Bell spokesperson said statement.

This isn’t the first time that Cheez-It or Taco Bell have partnered with other tasty snacks to form an Avengers-style Multiverse of Yumminess. Taco Bell has found continued success with chip brand Doritos, adding the Flamin’ Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco (a seasoned beef and cheese taco with a Doritos shell) to its menu for a limited run earlier this year.

In 2019, Cheez-It and Pizza Hut set the fast-casual world ablaze when they partnered to release the Stuffed Cheez-It Pizza, a giant cheesy cracker filled with pepperoni and, well, cheese. Quite a lot of cheesiness to contend with, but we think we’ll all manage.

Whether you think the current landscape of brand dynamic duos is business genius or not, this much is true: There are infinite ways snack food and fast food can combine to form powerful new flavor entities. We look forward to what the food titans come up with next.