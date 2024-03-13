Starbucks drops new St. Patrick’s Day drink: How to try it for free

The lottery might be up to astronomical numbers again, but most of us will have better luck scoring ourselves a beverage win this month.

Hot on the heels of its spring menu release, Starbucks is introducing a new beverage for St. Patrick’s Day: the Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino. It’s also offering a BOGO (buy one, get one) offer for Starbucks Rewards members on Thursday, March 14 — which includes the new drink.

The Luck of the Matcha Crème Frappuccino features matcha, caramel syrup, milk and ice, blended together and topped with whipped cream, caramel sauce and a crunchy caramel-sugar topping. The drink is available at participating company operated and licensed stores for a limited time.

Courtesy Starbucks

And on March 14, Starbucks Rewards members can buy one handcrafted drink and get another one on the house from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time.

According to Starbucks, a handcrafted drink is one handmade by a Starbucks barista, from the new Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha and Lavender Oatmilk Latte to the even newer Matcha Crème Frappuccino.

Rewards members can find the Thursday BOGO offer in the Starbucks app and can apply it when ordering ahead, or by asking their local barista to apply the deal at checkout when ordering in-store.

A few caveats to the offer: It’s limited to handcrafted drinks of equal or lesser value, with a $10 maximum, available exclusively through the Starbucks app — not through Starbucks Delivers, Uber Eats or DoorDash — and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.