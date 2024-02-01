Starbucks’ olive oil coffee has gotten mixed reviews. Here’s what I thought

Starbucks is betting big on olive oil — and I had to see why.

On Jan. 30, the chain’s Oleato beverages — drinks infused with Partanna extra-virgin olive oil — became available at all Starbucks cafes across the country.

There have been mixed reviews online since Oleato was first released at select Starbucks locations in February 2023, so I decided to sample a few of the drinks myself to see what all the fuss is about.

A pair of Starbucks’ Oleato beverages. Courtesy Starbucks

Starbucks describes its Oleato line as “velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture.”

A new option on the menu, the Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut blends blonde espresso with toffee-nut flavor and oat milk and is topped with Oleato Golden Foam, which combines vanilla sweet cream cold foam with olive oil.

Starbucks says that any iced beverage can now be customized with its Oleato Golden Foam, and there’s big batch of other Oleato drink options for customers to order: the Iced Chai Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam, Iced Matcha Tea Latte with Oleato Golden Foam, Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam and Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam.

Oleato has been a fiercely discussed topic online since initial reviews were posted on social media back in 2023. At the time, some loved the “so damn delicious” drinks, while others reported stomach issues related to the drink (one even called it a “legit laxative”). And that chatter has not subsided, with more folks reporting bathroom runs after consuming the drinks, and others complimenting the beverages or hearing others do the same.

As someone with an inquiring mind and a brave palate, as soon as I heard about the Starbucks’ Oleato beverages, I really wanted to try them. But, as someone who lives in the suburbs, I haven’t been able to until just now — and boy, do I have thoughts.

My Oleato review

Down the hatch they go. Joe Lamour

In the hopes of seeing all that this new drink category has to offer, I tried a few different Oleato beverages.

I first started with Oleato Caffè Latte with Oatmilk, which was the original beverage, and the most basic, just combining blonde espresso roast with oat milk and olive oil. This drink was very — and I mean very — olive oil-forward. It tasted a little bit like I was drinking my coffee then randomly decided to take a swig from a bottle of olive oil for fun.

Although the Italian practice of taking a spoonful of olive oil was essentially the inspiration for Oleato beverages by CEO Howard Schultz, it’s not something I commonly do, so it was not for me.

But that was actually the only drink I ordered that I didn’t like. While I was in the store, picking up my orders, I tried a sample of the Dragon Drink Starbucks Refreshers Beverage with Oleato Golden Foam, a drink I don’t usually order as a coffee drinker, but this was actually really good, but I couldn’t taste the olive oil at all.

I also ordered the new Oleato Golden Foam Iced Shaken Espresso with Toffeenut, and this one was by far my favorite: I could actually taste the olive oil in the golden foam, but it wasn’t overpowering. I think this is because the other strong flavor, toffee nut, complemented the olive oil’s buttery flavor quite nicely. I can see myself ordering this again.

Curious about Oleato’s customization potential, I tried adding a pump of olive oil to a beverage I typically order: a latte with vanilla sweet cream and cinnamon dolce syrup. I found that the drink didn’t taste any different to me, but there was a notable change to its texture: a glossy finish.

At this point, you’re probably wondering how my stomach is doing after drinking several of these beverages. Based on all of the online chatter, I have to admit I was bracing myself for a comedic anecdote replete with potty humor for the American public, but I’m sorry to disappoint: My stomach is fine, despite a couple of rumbles hours after drank about two full cups of olive oil-infused coffees.

But be warned, Frances Largeman-Roth, RDN, told TODAY.com in April 2023, “Oil of any kind can help stool move through the digestive tract, especially if you’ve been constipated for a while. Olive oil can certainly have this effect too, especially if you’re drinking a venti or grande.”

Which means, if you pair the possible laxative effect of oil with the fact that coffee is a stimulant for the digestive system, the combo may send you running to the loo.

“The effects may be more pronounced if you drink Oleato on an empty stomach,” she added.

So, if you’re going to indulge in an olive oil-infused drink, best to eat something substantial beforehand.