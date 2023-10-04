Starbucks is closing 7 stores in San Francisco — see the list of locations

Starbucks is closing seven stores in San Francisco, California effective Oct. 22, the company announced this week.

The San Francisco Business Times first reported the closures, citing a letter Jessica Borton, regional vice president for Starbucks Northern California, sent to district managers in San Francisco on Oct. 2.

In the letter, which was provided to TODAY.com, Borton stated closures were a “very difficult decision” but did not offer specific grounds for each store’s closure.

When reached for comment, a Starbucks spokesperson provided TODAY.com with the following statement:

“Each year as a standard course of business, we evaluate the store portfolio to determine where we can best meet our community and customers’ needs. This includes opening new locations, identifying stores in need of investment or renovation, exploring locations where an alternative format is needed and, in some instances, re-evaluating our footprint.”

Currently, there are 59 Starbucks locations in San Francisco, but by the end of the month, there will be 52. In addition to renovating four existing locations, Starbucks says it has recently opened or reopened three new stores in downtown San Francisco, including at 333 Market Street, 90 Charter Oak Avenue and Powell and O’Farrell, which Borton said was off to a “fantastic start” in her letter.

Here are the Starbucks stores in San Francisco that are closing:

201 Mission Street (Mission and Main streets)

442 Geary Street (Geary and Taylor streets)

425 Battery Street

398 Market Street

780 Market Street (4th and Market streets)

555 California Street

1401 Van Ness Avenue

Borton said that no employees affected in the closures will be losing their jobs; they will be offered the opportunity to transfer to another location.

“We remain dedicated to investing in the City in meaningful and important ways that meet our partners and customers where they are — in the best way we know how,” Borton wrote.

These Starbucks closures come after multiple reports of a rise in retail crime in downtown San Francisco, which has caused other chains to shutter in the area. In May, Nordstrom announced it was closing two its stores in downtown San Francisco, with a company executive saying the area’s dynamics have “changed dramatically” which was “impacting customer foot traffic” and its “ability to operate successfully.”

Also in September, Target announced plans to close nine stores in four states this October, including three stores in the San Francisco and Oakland, California areas.

In a statement at the time, Target said it took the decision to the locations “very seriously” but could not continue operating the stores because “theft and organized retail crime are threatening the safety of our team and guests, and contributing to unsustainable business performance.”

And back in July 2022, citing safety concerns reported by employees, Starbucks closed 16 of its stores across the country, including a handful in the Seattle area — where Starbucks was founded.

A Starbucks spokesperson told TODAY.com at the time that more than 100 stores would remain open in Seattle, and that they “look forward to welcoming our customers” at those stores while working toward change for their employees.