How to get $3 drinks and a BOGO deal at Starbucks this week

New year, new deals from Starbucks.

The coffee giant just announced two new offers for its rewards members to enjoy this week — called “New Year New Yays,” as part of its tradition of “Yay Day” deals.

$3 Thursday

On Thursday, Jan. 11, Starbucks Rewards members can order any grande handcrafted beverage for $3 from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time.

According to Starbucks, a handcrafted beverage is any drink handmade by a Starbucks barista, from the brand-new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso to the returning Pistachio Latte and more.

The deal is only valid for those six hours on Jan. 11 at participating Starbucks stores on a grande or smaller handcrafted drink. The deal excludes canned, bottled beverages and alcohol, as well as delivery services. The deal is valid for one use, cannot be combined with other offers or discounts, and customizations will cost you extra.

Customers can find a $3 Thursday coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it when ordering ahead in the app or by asking their barista in-person to apply it at checkout.

Starbucks’ new Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. Starbucks

Weekend BOGO

On Saturday, Jan. 13 and Sunday, Jan. 14, Starbucks Rewards members can buy one handcrafted beverage and get one free — aka BOGO — from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. local time.

The deal is valid at participating stores over the weekend and applies to handcrafted drinks priced at $10 or less; the free drink must be of equal or lesser value. The deal excludes delivery services and cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

Customers can find a Weekend BOGO coupon in the Starbucks app and apply it when ordering ahead in the app or by asking their barista in-person to apply it at checkout.

Starbucks’ winter menu

Starbucks has had a busy start to the year, officially announcing its winter menu on Jan. 3 by debuting the aforementioned Iced Hazelnut Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, bringing back its pistachio-flavored offerings and expanding its personal cup policy.

On Jan. 3, Starbucks started allowing personal cups to be used in the drive-thru and on mobile orders. Under the new policy, baristas will collect your personal cups without lids using a “contactless vessel” to ensure hygiene and safety, returning the finished drink to customers in the same fashion.

Starbucks will also reward customers who use a personal cup with a 10-cent personal cup discount as well as 25 Stars for rewards members.