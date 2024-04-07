19 out-of-this-world food deals for the total solar eclipse

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

The wait is almost over! A much-anticipated total solar eclipse will be visible in some areas of North America on April 8 and the rare cosmic event has inspired many food brands and restaurants to roll out discounts and freebies to celebrate.

Ready to save big? We've rounded up a whole slew of offers that are worth your time.

7-Eleven

Participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores will be selling solar glasses. If you're a 7NOW Gold Pass subscriber, you can get a free pair of eclipse glasses with any order through April 8 while supplies last.

On April 8, 7NOW Gold Pass subscribers can also order a whole pizza for $3 all day, with a limit of two offers per order.

Burger King

Burger King Royal Perks members will earn a BOGO Whopper deal in their account when they text the keyword ECLIPSE to 251251 all day on April 8. The BOGO offer is then valid during the eclipse or afterwards through April 15.

The deal can be redeemed online or in the Burger King app at participating locations for BK delivery, order ahead or dine-in with the six-digit “My Code” (where available) in your account. Customers are limited to one offer per account and will be charged extra for upsizes and modifications. The offer isn't valid with third-party delivery or with other offers.

Cracker Barrel

On April 8, Cracker Barrel is offering dine-in guests a free side of pancakes when they buy any entrée (even kids' meals!). Just say the phrase “solar eclipse pancakes” to cash in on the deal. The restaurant is also selling solar eclipse paper glasses through April 8 for $2.49 while supplies last at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Dave & Buster’s

Kids eat free at Dave & Buster’s through April 15! When you purchase an adult food item for $11.99 or more, you'll get one free kids meal and a $5 power card.

Insomnia Cookies

When you spend $5 in-store or online at Insomnia Cookies on April 8, you'll get a free classic cookie. Through April 8, the cookie company is also serving its limited-edition Moon Cookie Cakes, a crescent-shaped cake made with two classic cookie flavors.

Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box is rolling out a buy-one, get-one-free deal for Jumbo Jack burgers on April 8.

Marco's Pizza

Marco’s Pizza is slashing the price of its menu-price pizzas by 50% between April 8 — 14. To take advantage of the deal, use the code ECLIPSE online or in the restaurant's app. Pricing and participation can vary.

Perfect Snacks

Perfect Snacks has a new Chocolate Brownie refrigerated protein bar and the brand is giving away free eclipse glasses with all orders of the product while supplies last.

Perfect Snacks is also offering the following deals on its website:

20% off Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar through April 12 (no code required)

50% off Chocolate Brownie Perfect Bar if you're in the path of totality of the solar eclipse on April 8. Just make sure you're signed up for text notifications to get the deal.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut customers can order one large pizza for $12 on April 8. The offer is valid on dine-in, delivery and carryout orders, and you can add up to 10 toppings to create your own pizza or order the following varieties: Original Pan Pizza, Pizza Hut’s recipe pizzas, Thin ‘N Crispy and Hand Tossed Pizza.

Pure Protein

Pure Protein recently released a new Galactic Brownie flavor that's packed with 20 grams of protein per serving. The bars are also free of gluten, low in sugar and under 200 calories.

To celebrate the solar eclipse, the brand is giving customers 15% off all bars through April 8 using the code SOLARSAVINGS15. The offer can't be combined with other discounts and is limited to one per user.

Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s customers located in the path of totality will be treated to a free Texas toast with every combo they buy on April 8.

Consumers can also enter the restaurant's online contest on the morning of the eclipse to try to win free Cane's for 20 years. The contest is open for the entire day and each entry will score you a mobile code for a free toast, which you can redeem between April 8 — 14.

Schlotzsky’s

Schlotzsky’s customers will pay only $2.99 for the chain's small Original or Fresh Veggie sandwiches on April 8 in-store at participating locations.

The offer is limited to 10 per person/order and isn't valid with other offers or third-party delivery. Catering, taxes, add-ons and extras are excluded.

Shipley Do-Nuts

On April 8, Shipley Do-Nuts loyalty members can earn an extra 500 points with any purchase.

Smoothie King

Smoothie King is serving an Eclipse Berry Blitz smoothie nationwide through April 8. If you visit a shop in the path of totality, you’ll also score a free pair of eclipse glasses when you buy the new smoothie.

Sonic

Sonic has created a limited-edition Blackout Slush Float for the special occasion and customers can get a free pair of eclipse glasses when they purchase one (while supplies last). The new drink is made with black slush that tastes like cotton candy and dragon fruit then topped with white soft serve and sprinkles.

Sprinkles

TODAY.com readers can get 10% off Sprinkles using the code 10OFFTODAY. The offer is valid on national ship and local orders — kiosk, pickup, web and delivery web orders.

SunChips

SunChips will be giving away its limited-edition solar eclipse-themed bag of chips during the big event. On April 8, customers can visit this website between 1:33 — 1:38 p.m. CT to enter for the chance to win a bag and an eclipse swag kit. Worried you'll forget? You can enter your email on the site now to get a reminder when the offer is available.

Twin Peaks

On April 8, Twin Peaks is giving out free eclipse glasses and serving up some fun eclipse-inspired drinks.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s customers can take advantage of the following deals to celebrate the solar eclipse:

Get a free small Frosty with any purchase between April 8 — 14 using a digital offer. The offer is valid at participating U.S. Wendy’s and can’t be combined with other deals.

Get free delivery on online and app orders on April 8 at participating U.S. Wendy’s. The offer can't be combined with other deals.

Through April 10, customers can also take advantage of the following deals: