66 restaurants open on Memorial Day for when you’re over all the barbecues

For many people, Memorial Day is synonymous with barbecues and outdoor fun. But if you’re not interested in cooking this year, there are plenty of restaurants open for business on the holiday.

Making plans for the big day? Here’s a list of spots that will be welcoming customers on May 27.

16 Handles

16 Handles locations will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Group will have normal hours on May 27.

&Pizza

All &Pizza locations will have normal hours of operation on May 27.

Arby’s

Many Arby’s locations will be open on Memorial Day, with hours varying by location.

Bahama Breeze

Bahama Breeze restaurants will be open typical hours (11 a.m. — 11 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

Bar Louie

Bar Louie will be open regular hours on the holiday. It is even extending brunch to Monday at participating locations.

Baskin-Robbins

On May 27, Baskin-Robbins hours will vary by location. You can check your local store’s hours in the chain’s app or call ahead.

The Big Biscuit

The Big Biscuit will open between 6:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. on the holiday.

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is planning to be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken

Bonchon Chicken will be open regular hours on Memorial Day.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Hours will vary at Buffalo Wild Wings on Memorial Day, but many locations will be open.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen

Don’t feel like cooking on Memorial Day? Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is open regular hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.).

Cicis Pizza

Most Cicis Pizza locations will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your restaurant’s hours before showing up.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen hours are determined by local stores, so check the chain’s app before heading out on Memorial Day.

Denny’s

Denny’s is open 24/7, so the restaurant will be open on Memorial Day.

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ hours vary by location, but many will be open on Memorial Day. Check the chain’s app or call ahead to check your local spot’s hours.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

Prefer seafood over barbecue food? Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is opening typical hours (4 — 10 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

Famous Toastery

Famous Toastery will be open normal hours on the holiday.

Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão will be open typical hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be open normal hours on the holiday.

Freebirds World Burrito

Freebirds World Burrito will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Grimaldi’s

All Grimaldi’s locations plan to be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Huddle House

Huddle House will open at 6 a.m. on the holiday, with closing times varying by location.

Insomnia Cookies

You can satiate your sweet tooth at Insomnia Cookies on Memorial Day. Make sure to visit the website to find hours for your local store.

Jersey Mike’s

Jersey Mike’s locations will be open typical hours (10 a.m. — 9 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

Jimmy John’s

Jimmy John’s hours will vary by location on May 27, with many locations open. Check the chain’s app or call ahead to find out your local store’s hours.

Kona Grill

Kona Grill will be open typical hours on Memorial Day.

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme shops will be open normal hours on May 27.

Krystal

Krystal will be open 24 hours on Memorial Day.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants will be open between 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. on the holiday.

LongHorn Steakhouse

LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants are opening during regular hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.) on May 27.

Long John Silver’s

Long John Silver’s is open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Marco’s Pizza

On May 27, plenty of Marco’s Pizza locations will be open with normal hours. Make sure to call ahead to check on your local restaurant’s hours.

Old Chicago

Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom will be open between 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. on the holiday.

Olive Garden

Craving some Italian food? Olive Garden will be open typical hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

Customers can visit On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina during regular hours on May 27.

Outback Steakhouse

Outback Steakhouse has normal hours on Memorial Day.

Paciugo

Calling all sweet lovers! Paciugo gelato cafe is open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Panera Bread

Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Flynn Group will have normal hours on May 27.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns stores will have normal hours on the holiday.

Perkins Restaurant

Perkins Restaurant will be open 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. on May 27, with closing time varying by location.

Pieology

Pieology locations are open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Pita Pit

Pita Pit will be open normal hours on the holiday.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Group will have normal hours on May 27.

Potbelly

Most Potbelly restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before showing up.

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe

Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe will be open between 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. on May 27.

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be open normal hours on the holiday.

Robeks

Most Robeks restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before showing up.

Ruth’s Chris

Ruth’s Chris restaurants will be open normal hours (4 — 10 p.m.) on May 27.

Salad and Go

Salad and Go has special holiday hours for Memorial Day (8 a.m. — 9 p.m. with breakfast hours from 8 a.m. — 11 a.m.).

Scooter’s Coffee

On May 27, all Scooter’s Coffee locations will be open for normal operating hours, with hours varying by location. You can check your local store’s hours in the chain’s app.

Seasons 52

In honor of Memorial Day, Seasons 52 will be open normal hours (11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.).

Sizzler

All Sizzler locations will be open on Memorial Day. Most will operate under normal hours, but call ahead to make sure.

Slim Chickens

Most Slim Chickens restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before showing up.

Smokey Bones

Smokey Bones restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, but closing time may vary by location.

Sonic

Many Sonic locations are open on May 27, with hours varying by location. Check the chain’s app or call ahead for local hours.

STK Steakhouse

STK Steakhouse will be open typical hours on Memorial Day.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s locations will have normal operating hours on May 27.

The Capital Grille

Head over to The Capital Grille on Memorial Day for a delicious meal. Hours vary by location.

Twin Peaks

Twin Peaks will be open 11 a.m. on May 27 — 12 a.m. on May 28.

Wayback Burgers

Wayback Burgers will be open normal hours on May 27.

Wendy’s

Plenty of Wendy’s locations will be open on May 27, but hours can vary by location.

Which Wich

Craving a sandwich? Which Wich will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.

Wingstop

Wingstop will be open normal hours on May 27.

Yard House

Save the cooking for someone else this year! Yard House is opening regular hours (11 a.m. — 11:30 p.m.) on Memorial Day.

Zaxby’s

Most Zaxby’s restaurants will be open on the holiday but hours may vary. Check ahead with your local restaurant before heading out.

Ziggi’s Coffee

Ziggi’s Coffee locations will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.