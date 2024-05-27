66 restaurants open on Memorial Day for when you’re over all the barbecues

For many people, Memorial Day is synonymous with barbecues and outdoor fun. But if you’re not interested in cooking this year, there are plenty of restaurants open for business on the holiday.
Making plans for the big day? Here’s a list of spots that will be welcoming customers on May 27.
16 Handles
16 Handles locations will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Applebee’s
Applebee’s locations owned and operated by Flynn Group will have normal hours on May 27.
&Pizza
All &Pizza locations will have normal hours of operation on May 27.
Arby’s
Many Arby’s locations will be open on Memorial Day, with hours varying by location.
Bahama Breeze
Bahama Breeze restaurants will be open typical hours (11 a.m. — 11 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
Bar Louie
Bar Louie will be open regular hours on the holiday. It is even extending brunch to Monday at participating locations.
Baskin-Robbins
On May 27, Baskin-Robbins hours will vary by location. You can check your local store’s hours in the chain’s app or call ahead.
The Big Biscuit
The Big Biscuit will open between 6:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. on the holiday.
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse is planning to be open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken
Bonchon Chicken will be open regular hours on Memorial Day.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Hours will vary at Buffalo Wild Wings on Memorial Day, but many locations will be open.
Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen
Don’t feel like cooking on Memorial Day? Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen is open regular hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.).
Cicis Pizza
Most Cicis Pizza locations will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your restaurant’s hours before showing up.
Cracker Barrel
Cracker Barrel will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen hours are determined by local stores, so check the chain’s app before heading out on Memorial Day.
Denny’s
Denny’s is open 24/7, so the restaurant will be open on Memorial Day.
Dunkin’
Dunkin’ hours vary by location, but many will be open on Memorial Day. Check the chain’s app or call ahead to check your local spot’s hours.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood
Prefer seafood over barbecue food? Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is opening typical hours (4 — 10 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
Famous Toastery
Famous Toastery will be open normal hours on the holiday.
Fogo de Chão
Fogo de Chão will be open typical hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers will be open normal hours on the holiday.
Freebirds World Burrito
Freebirds World Burrito will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Grimaldi’s
All Grimaldi’s locations plan to be open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Huddle House
Huddle House will open at 6 a.m. on the holiday, with closing times varying by location.
Insomnia Cookies
You can satiate your sweet tooth at Insomnia Cookies on Memorial Day. Make sure to visit the website to find hours for your local store.
Jersey Mike’s
Jersey Mike’s locations will be open typical hours (10 a.m. — 9 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
Jimmy John’s
Jimmy John’s hours will vary by location on May 27, with many locations open. Check the chain’s app or call ahead to find out your local store’s hours.
Kona Grill
Kona Grill will be open typical hours on Memorial Day.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme shops will be open normal hours on May 27.
Krystal
Krystal will be open 24 hours on Memorial Day.
Logan’s Roadhouse
Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants will be open between 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. on the holiday.
LongHorn Steakhouse
LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants are opening during regular hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.) on May 27.
Long John Silver’s
Long John Silver’s is open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Marco’s Pizza
On May 27, plenty of Marco’s Pizza locations will be open with normal hours. Make sure to call ahead to check on your local restaurant’s hours.
Old Chicago
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom will be open between 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. on the holiday.
Olive Garden
Craving some Italian food? Olive Garden will be open typical hours (11 a.m. — 10 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina
Customers can visit On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina during regular hours on May 27.
Outback Steakhouse
Outback Steakhouse has normal hours on Memorial Day.
Paciugo
Calling all sweet lovers! Paciugo gelato cafe is open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Panera Bread
Panera Bread locations owned and operated by Flynn Group will have normal hours on May 27.
Papa Johns
Papa Johns stores will have normal hours on the holiday.
Perkins Restaurant
Perkins Restaurant will be open 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. on May 27, with closing time varying by location.
Pieology
Pieology locations are open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Pita Pit
Pita Pit will be open normal hours on the holiday.
Pizza Hut
Pizza Hut locations owned and operated by Flynn Group will have normal hours on May 27.
Potbelly
Most Potbelly restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before showing up.
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe
Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe will be open between 11 a.m. — 10 p.m. on May 27.
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard
Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard will be open normal hours on the holiday.
Robeks
Most Robeks restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before showing up.
Ruth’s Chris
Ruth’s Chris restaurants will be open normal hours (4 — 10 p.m.) on May 27.
Salad and Go
Salad and Go has special holiday hours for Memorial Day (8 a.m. — 9 p.m. with breakfast hours from 8 a.m. — 11 a.m.).
Scooter’s Coffee
On May 27, all Scooter’s Coffee locations will be open for normal operating hours, with hours varying by location. You can check your local store’s hours in the chain’s app.
Seasons 52
In honor of Memorial Day, Seasons 52 will be open normal hours (11:30 a.m. — 10 p.m.).
Sizzler
All Sizzler locations will be open on Memorial Day. Most will operate under normal hours, but call ahead to make sure.
Slim Chickens
Most Slim Chickens restaurants will be open on Memorial Day. Make sure to check your local restaurant’s hours before showing up.
Smokey Bones
Smokey Bones restaurants will be open from 11 a.m. — 11 p.m. on Memorial Day, but closing time may vary by location.
Sonic
Many Sonic locations are open on May 27, with hours varying by location. Check the chain’s app or call ahead for local hours.
STK Steakhouse
STK Steakhouse will be open typical hours on Memorial Day.
Taco John’s
Taco John’s locations will have normal operating hours on May 27.
The Capital Grille
Head over to The Capital Grille on Memorial Day for a delicious meal. Hours vary by location.
Twin Peaks
Twin Peaks will be open 11 a.m. on May 27 — 12 a.m. on May 28.
Wayback Burgers
Wayback Burgers will be open normal hours on May 27.
Wendy’s
Plenty of Wendy’s locations will be open on May 27, but hours can vary by location.
Which Wich
Craving a sandwich? Which Wich will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.
Wingstop
Wingstop will be open normal hours on May 27.
Yard House
Save the cooking for someone else this year! Yard House is opening regular hours (11 a.m. — 11:30 p.m.) on Memorial Day.
Zaxby’s
Most Zaxby’s restaurants will be open on the holiday but hours may vary. Check ahead with your local restaurant before heading out.
Ziggi’s Coffee
Ziggi’s Coffee locations will be open normal hours on Memorial Day.