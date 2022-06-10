Popeyes is selling its chicken for 59 cents in honor of 50th anniversary

Popeyes is throwing it back to the '70s.

In honor of the chicken chain’s 50th anniversary, Popeyes will sell two pieces of its world-famous bone-in-chicken for only 59 cents.

The special offer celebrates the company’s founding on June 12, 1972. Entrepreneur Al Copeland opened Popeyes in New Orleans and its restaurants have been selling fried chicken and savory southern sides — like red beans and rice and buttery biscuits — ever since.

Popeyes' previous storefront design Courtesy Popeye's

On June 12, customers who use the Popeyes App or go to Popeyes.com and spend a minimum of $5 can buy two pieces of chicken for only 59 cents. The discounted price, which is the same amount customers were originally charged in 1972, will be available until June 19.

An original Popeyes menu Courtesy Popeye's

The limited time offer cannot be applied to delivery and purchases in Los Angeles must be a minimum of $10.

Popeyes is known for its signature chicken and Cajun flavors that celebrate the chain’s Louisiana roots. For 50 years, Popeyes has continued to follow southern recipes and techniques that include battering and breading chicken by hand before starting the 12-hour marination process that gives each piece its crunch.