Popeyes’ Cajun Thanksgiving Turkey is back: Here’s how to order it

This Thanksgiving, make meal prep easy — Big Easy.

On Oct. 9, Popeyes made its fan-favorite Thanksgiving dinner staple — the Cajun-Style Turkey — available for preorder, offering an option to take the headache out of preparing and cooking your bird with extended family all up in your house. Popeyes’ holiday bird feeds between eight to 12 people and costs $99 (plus sales tax) for online delivery orders.

Popeyes says it will donate a percentage of profits to the Popeyes Foundation, which helps provide food and support to its employees during difficult times.

Hand-rubbed and infused with Popeyes’ signature blend of “zesty” Louisiana-style seasonings, the Cajun Turkey may be frozen, but it’s precooked, so all you have to do is thaw, heat, serve and enjoy the flavor explosion on Nov. 23. The only thing you have to worry about is the proper way to carve your bird.

And for the second year in a row, Popeyes is checking one thing of customers’ to-do lists by offering a delivery option for its Cajun-Style Turkey.

By going online to the.cajunfix.popeyes.com and ordering a turkey, customers will receive orders one to three business days after the order is shipped, with delivery beginning on Oct. 9. According to the website, delivery is free when you order online or visit a Popeyes near you to order in-store.

For folks who have absolutely no room in their freezers, do not fret. Customers can also purchase a Cajun-Style Turkey from their local Popeyes restaurant for pickup beginning on Oct. 17 by calling or visiting in person to reserve or order their turkey while supplies last.

If you’d rather not shell out $100 but can’t imagine Thanksgiving without Popeyes’ poultry, picking it up yourself could save you some money. The Cajun-Style Turkey starts at $59.99 for in-store orders, but pricing varies by location.

Popeyes notes that it also regularly stocks many Thanksgiving sides, like Mashed Potatoes, Homestyle Mac & Cheese, Biscuits and more. And to make things even easier, the website’s FAQ has a recipe for Cajun-Style Gravy if you’d like to make that aspect of the meal yourself.

Popeyes’ Cajun-Style Turkey was first introduced in 2001. In 2020, its price started at $39.99 (for in-store pickup) and has only risen since.