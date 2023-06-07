Pizza Hut launches Pickle Pizza in jarring move

One popular pizza chain is about to be in a pickle. Several, in fact.

On June 7, Pizza Hut entered a culinary minefield by announcing a new product: the Pickle Pizza. According to the Hut, this makes them the first national quick-service pizza restaurant to serve it.

“Building on the recent resurgence of pickles, Pizza Hut is taking this trend to new heights with its own twist on the pickle phenomenon by adding the sour, tangy food as a pizza topping,” Pizza Hut says in a statement. (What "resurgence," though? Pickles have always been popular!)

Pizza Hut's new Pickle Pizza. Courtesy Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut’s new Pickle Pizza consists of a hand-tossed crust and forgoes the tomato sauce for a Buttermilk Ranch base before being topped with cheese, crispy breaded chicken breast seasoned with Nashville Hot Seasoning, slices of white onion and, finally, the pièce de résistance: a heaping helping of spicy dill pickles. This undoubtedly controversial creation is completed with another drizzle of Buttermilk Ranch, for good measure.

“We’re always looking for innovative ways to add new tastes and textures to our dishes, and pickles have been gaining popularity due to their versatility,” says Penny Shaheen, Pizza Hut’s head of food innovation in a press release. (Again, when were they not popular?)

“With our new Pickle Pizza, we’re tapping into the latest food trends while also putting culinary thought into how they come to life on a pizza,” Shaheen says. “Our recipe is all about great flavor, balancing the tanginess of pickles with other classic ingredients we know taste good on our beloved pizza.”

Unfortunately — or fortunately, for those who are pickle-averse — Pizza Hut’s Pickle Pizza is only available at the Pizza Hut located on 932 8th Avenue in New York City, starting June 9 until June 11, while supplies last.

But will this pickle-pocked pie ever make it nationwide?

"There is always a chance this will be brought nationally at a later date, guests can sign-up for Hut Rewards to stay tuned," a Pizza Hut representative tells TODAY.com.

While pickles have been popular for, well, ever, pickle pizza has exploded in popularity in the last few years. A pie called "The Big Dill" by Rhino’s Pizzeria and Deli in Webster, New York, went mega-viral in 2018, and other similar pies have taken social media by storm ever since, with tons of videos on TikTok and other platforms racking up millions of views.

The still-offered Rhino’s pie, which features a white garlic pizza with mozzarella cheese topped with dill pickle slices, and a sprinkle of dill weed has even graced Studio 1A, sampled on TODAY by Al Roker, who has also bravely tried other, more controversial pies (namely, a candy corn pizza.)

Those lucky enough to be within pickle-flinging distance of the location can score the Pickle Pizza for $17.99 but must order the pie in-store for carryout, wafting a sour scent through the air as you take it home.